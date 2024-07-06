Celebrini signs 3-year, entry-level contract with Sharks

San Jose 'could not be more excited' to get No. 1 pick in 2024 NHL Draft in fold

celebrini_camp_070224a

© San Jose Sharks

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Macklin Celebrini signed a three-year entry level contract with the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The 18-year-old center, who was selected by the Sharks with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, had been unclear on whether he was going to turn pro or return to Boston University this fall. 

“Macklin is not only a special player on the ice, but he is a poised, confident and intelligent young man off of it,” Sharks general manager Mike Grier said. “His combination of skills and hockey sense is rare, and we are extremely confident that he is ready to make the transition to being a full time NHL player. We could not be more excited to have Macklin locked in to formally join the Sharks organization for the 2024-25 season.”

Celebrini was third in the NCAA with 64 points (32 goals, 32 assists) in 38 games as a freshman at Boston University and won the Hobey Baker Award as the top men's player in NCAA ice hockey, becoming the youngest player to win the award and the fourth from Boston University, joining Jack Eichel (2015), Matt Gilroy (2009) and Chris Drury (1998).

The youngest player in NCAA hockey this season, Celebrini didn't turn 18 until June 13 but was named rookie of the year and player of the year in Hockey East, becoming the fourth player to win both awards in the same season, joining Eichel (2015), Paul Kariya (1993) and Brian Leetch (1987).

Born in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Celebrini opted to advance his development playing Tier 1 AAA hockey for the San Jose Junior Sharks, prep school hockey at Shattuck-St. Mary's in Minnesota and with Chicago of the United States Hockey League before joining BU.

After his first time on the ice with San Jose during Sharks development camp on Tuesday, Celebrini said he would not wait long before deciding whether to turn pro or return for his sophomore season at BU.

“Yeah, that’s coming up,” Celebrini said. “I’ll make the decision pretty quick here. I’m just trying to enjoy this camp and after that, it’s time to make the decision.

Celebrini said he enjoyed the experience of the draft and getting to know some of his new teammates in San Jose.

“It’s been good, it’s been fun," he said. "It’s been a long process throughout the draft and stuff, but now is when all the fun begins, you get to skate, play hockey and have fun with the guys.

“We’re moving in the right direction, there are so many amazing players getting ready to make their debuts, especially with the signings that we made. It’s an exciting time and I can see why.”

