Flames Sign Gridin To Entry Level Contract

The Calgary Flames announced today that they have signed 2024 first-round selection Matvei Gridin to a three-year entry-level contract.

The 28th overall selection in the 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas had a career-year with the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the USHL, scoring 38 goals and 45 assists for 83 points to lead the league in scoring and was named a USHL First-Team All-Star.

The 18-year-old was 1st overall in the 2024 CHL Import Draft by the Val-d'Or Foreurs of the QMJHL.

TERM: Three-year, entry-level

AAV: $975,000

BORN: Kurgan, RUS DATE: March 1, 2006

HEIGHT: 6’2” WEIGHT: 185 lbs. SHOOTS: Left