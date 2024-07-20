LA Kings Sign Forward Liam Greentree To a Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

The LA Kings signed forward Liam Greentree to a three-year entry-level contract worth an average annual value (AAV) of $975,000 through the 2026-27 season.

Selected by the Kings 26th overall in the 2024 NHL Draft, Greentree served as the Captain for the Ontario Hockey League's (OHL) Windsor Spitfires this past season, recording career highs in goals (36), assists (54), and points (90). Leading his team in all categories, Greentree finished the 2023-24 campaign among the top 20 players in the OHL in goals, assists, points, and points-per-game (1.41), earning OHL Third All-Star Team honors at the conclusion of the season.

The 6-2, 215-pound forward spent the last two seasons with Windsor, appearing in 125 OHL games and accumulating 135 points (61-74=135). In the 2022-23 campaign, Greentree’s 25 tallies were the most amongst OHL rookies and earned him a selection to the OHL First All-Rookie Team.

A native of Oshawa, ON, Greentree represented Canada at the 2024 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Under-18 World Junior Championship this past spring. Greentree’s four points (2-2=4) in seven games helped Canada capture their fifth gold medal in tournament history.