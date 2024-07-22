Utah Hockey Club Signs Forward Cole Beaudoin to Entry-Level Contract

IMG_8671

Today, Utah Hockey Club announced the signing of forward Cole Beaudoin to an entry-level contract. 

The 6-foot-2, 209-pound forward recorded 28-34-62 in 67 games during the 2023-24 season with Barrie (OHL), ranking second on the team in assists and third in goals and points. Beaudoin led the team with 12 power-play goals, had four game-winning goals and added three short-handed goals. Barrie’s alternate captain also tallied 2-3-5 in six playoff games.

During the 2022-23 season, the Kanata, Ontario native registered 8-12-20 in 63 games and added two assists in 13 playoff games with Barrie. 

Beaudoin won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2024 IIHF U18 World Junior Championship, tallying 2-2-4 in seven games. He also won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, recording 3-3-6 in five games.

Beaudoin was recently selected in the first round (24th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft.

