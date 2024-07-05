Flames Sign Parekh To Entry Level Contract

The Calgary Flames announced today that they have signed 2024 first-round selection Zayne Parekh to a three-year entry-level contract.

The 6’0” rearguard spent the 2023-24 campaign with the OHL’s Saginaw Spirit where he put up 33 goals and 63 assists for 96 points in 66 regular season games. The 18-year-old also posted a 1.45 points-per-game, giving him the best points-per-game average by a blueliner in the OHL since 2009, earning OHL Most Outstanding Defenceman honours.

Parekh also skated in 13 playoff games for the Spirit, and five Memorial Cup outings helping the Spirit capture the 2024 Memorial Cup on home ice. The Flames selected the blueliner 9th overall at the 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas.

TERM: Three-year, entry-level

AAV: $975,000

BORN: Nobleton, ON DATE: February 15, 2006

HEIGHT: 6’0” WEIGHT: 185 lbs. SHOOTS: Right