Flames Sign Parekh To Entry Level Contract

Blueliner was taken with the 9th pick in the 2024 NHL Draft

CF_SIGNED_Parekh16x9

The Calgary Flames announced today that they have signed 2024 first-round selection Zayne Parekh to a three-year entry-level contract.

The 6’0” rearguard spent the 2023-24 campaign with the OHL’s Saginaw Spirit where he put up 33 goals and 63 assists for 96 points in 66 regular season games. The 18-year-old also posted a 1.45 points-per-game, giving him the best points-per-game average by a blueliner in the OHL since 2009, earning OHL Most Outstanding Defenceman honours.

Parekh also skated in 13 playoff games for the Spirit, and five Memorial Cup outings helping the Spirit capture the 2024 Memorial Cup on home ice. The Flames selected the blueliner 9th overall at the 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas.

TERM: Three-year, entry-level
AAV: $975,000

BORN: Nobleton, ON DATE: February 15, 2006
HEIGHT: 6’0” WEIGHT: 185 lbs. SHOOTS: Right

News Feed

Flames Sign Morin To Entry Level Contract

Flames Sign Gridin To Entry Level Contract

'They Wanted Me'

'Keeps Me So Comfortable'

Flames Sign Justin Kirkland

'Formulate A Good Plan'

Gridin Goes First Overall In CHL Import Draft

Flames Prospects Attend Annual Development Camp

Flames Sign Jonathan Aspirot

Flames Announce 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule

'Excited With The Opportunity'

Flames Sign Devin Cooley

Flames Sign Forward Martin Frk

Flames Sign Forward Ryan Lomberg

Flames Re-Sign Yegor Sharangovich

Flames Sign Forward Anthony Mantha

Flames Sign Defenceman Jake Bean

Flames Provide Qualifying Offers 