Shea ‘not messing around,’ ready to help Oilers’ Stanley Cup pursuit

This season, Shea will join a team expected to contend for the Stanley Cup. Edmonton was eliminated in the Western Conference First Round by the Anaheim Ducks in six games last season after reaching the Cup Final in 2024 and 2025, losing to the Florida Panthers each time.
But the Oilers, who hired Mike Babcock as coach on June 23, still believe they are legitimate contenders. Shea is excited to be part of a group with such aspirations.
“I think from the start of free agency, this is the team me and my agent were talking to,” Shea said. “When he first told me Edmonton, my eyes lit up because after getting to the playoff for the first time in my career in Pittsburgh, it’s literally the best hockey and probably the funnest hockey I’ve ever played.
“Edmonton is known for their success, and they obviously have high-caliber players and they know how to win and know how to get to that point in the season, so I’m excited. As a competitor, all you want to do is win and battle it out for the best trophy.”
Shea will help take on the workload left behind by defenseman Darnell Nurse, who was traded to the San Jose Sharks on July 1 after being a mainstay on the Oilers’ blue line for 11 seasons. Along with Shea, Edmonton has defensemen Evan Bouchard, Jake Walman, Connor Murphy, Mattias Ekholm, Spencer Stastney and Ty Emberson.
Shakir Mukhamadullin will also vie for a roster spot after being acquired in the Nurse trade. The 24-year-old defenseman signed a two-year, $3.5 million contract ($1.75 million AAV) with Edmonton on July 5.
But Shea said he’s thrilled to have stability following three consecutive one-year contracts with Pittsburgh.
“I’ve been taking one-year, two-year type of deals and just betting on myself, and it obviously it ended up going well because I believed in myself,” Shea said. “But this is a whole different animal. You’re going to be here for five years, and you have a chance to win the Cup and it’s about just getting in there, being a good teammate and performing on the ice, and I’m ready to do that.
“You’re going into a new locker room, so you want to go into camp ready to go and show all the guys and the coaching staff that I’m not messing around.”