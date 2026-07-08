Shea ‘not messing around,’ ready to help Oilers’ Stanley Cup pursuit

Selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the fourth round (No. 121) of the 2015 NHL Draft, it took Shea time to find his footing in the League. He played four seasons at Northeastern University and then three with Texas of the American Hockey League before signing with the Penguins.

Shea split his time with Pittsburgh and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the AHL in 2023-24 before landing a full-time NHL role in 2024-25. He had five points (two goals, three assists) in 39 games for the Penguins that season.

He was asked to take on a bigger role last season and met the challenge.

“Personally, I knew what I could bring and I knew I had that type of play in me for a while,” Shea said. “It was about getting the right opportunity and confidence in myself to put it on the ice, day in and day out.

“I think it was just me finding that role in my game. I think Pittsburgh did a great job of giving me a role and I think everything has to be earned in this league, whether you make a certain number of dollars or have been in the League for a certain number of years. I like having that mindset because it teaches you that nothing can be taken for granted.”

Pittsburgh (41-25-16) finished second in the Metropolitan Division last season and qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2021-22. It lost to the Philadelphia Flyers in the Eastern Conference First Round in six games.

Qualifying for the playoffs, however, came as a surprise to those who believed the Penguins were still retooling.

“I think as a team we knew what we had in the room; we have those legendary players there and they kind of drove the bus for us,” Shea said. “Around the League and on social media, people did not expect us to do what we did, but we had the belief we had the team to get us to that point. I’m glad we did it because it proved a lot of people wrong and gave us a lot of confidence.”