Murphy signs 5-year, $20.5 million contract with Oilers

Connor Murphy signed a five-year, $20.5 million contract with the Edmonton Oilers on Monday. It has an average annual value of $4.1 million.

The 33-year-old defenseman had 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) in 80 regular-season games for the Oilers and Chicago Blackhawks this season, including four points (one goal, three assists) in 20 games after he was acquired by Edmonton in a trade on March 2.

Murphy had three points (two goals, one assist) in six Stanley Cup Playoff games for the Oilers, who lost to the Anaheim Ducks in the Western Conference First Round.

He could have become an unrestricted free agent July 1.

"I had a great experience here and I don't have anything bad to say," Murphy said on May 2. "It was great to be with the guys and even talk about a renewed sense of urgency and inspiration. The players here, whether it's the top guys or through the roster -- the staff, facility -- it's been really fun to just have that. You're in one place for so long, being in Chicago for nine years, it was great and you build such a close-knit bond with that city, community and team.

"But to have a new challenge and new staff and new people to learn off of and feed off us is really unique and fun to experience at any point in your career. That they've given me a lot of jump and a lot of insight into a lot of things that push me now to take on new challenges. I'm grateful to be here and hopefully to continue that."

Selected by the Phoenix Coyotes in the first round (No. 20) of the 2011 NHL Draft, Murphy has 177 points (48 goals, 129 assists) in 825 regular-season games for the Coyotes, Blackhawks and Oilers and seven points (two goals, five assists) in 15 playoff games.

The announcement comes one day after Edmonton signed forward Jason Dickinson to a five-year, $20 million contract ($4 million AAV) on Sunday. Dickinson also could have become an unrestricted free agent July 1.