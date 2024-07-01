Lindholm, Zadorov primed to fill holes on Bruins roster

BOSTON -- For the past year, there has been a Patrice Bergeron-sized hole in the Boston Bruins.

On Monday, at the start of free agency, the Bruins took a step toward filling that hole, ending a two-year bid to bring center Elias Lindholm to Boston, a player general manager Don Sweeney said “has a lot of Bergeron qualities.”

“It’s kind of been a two-year pursuit, to tell you the truth, wondering maybe if down the road he would ever get to free agency,” Sweeney said.

The Bruins, who had north of $22 million of cap space this season, went big in free agency, signing Lindholm to a seven-year, $54.25 million contract ($7.75 million average annual value) and defenseman Nikita Zadorov to a six-year, $30 million contract ($5 million AAV) in addition to forward Max Jones for two years at $1 million each and five other low-cost signings.

Both Lindholm and Zadorov most recently played for the Vancouver Canucks after being traded from the Calgary Flames in two separate deals.

The Bruins had gone into last season with a make-it-work center corps, starting with Pavel Zacha and Charlie Coyle. Both did well, having career seasons, but it became clear as they progressed in the season and into the Stanley Cup Playoffs that their center depth was not championship-level. After finishing second in the Atlantic Division and beating the Toronto Maple Leafs in seven games in the Eastern Conference First Round, they lost in six games in the second round to the eventual champion Florida Panthers.

It was a nearly impossible ask for Zacha and Coyle to fill the roles that had been the province of franchise legends for the past 15 seasons, in Bergeron and David Krejci, who both retired in the summer of 2023, and ultimately they couldn’t.

“It’s been a luxury for the organization for so long [with] the players that we’ve had,” Sweeney said. “We felt good about it [last season], but at the end of the day, you get into a playoff environment, you start to realize like depth at that position.

“[Lindholm is] a guy that, he’s only played in a top-line role and situations, now he’s got a chance to go play with [David Pastrnak] like he might have had with [Johnny] Gaudreau and [Matthew] Tkachuk.

“You start to realize there’s a little bit of, OK, that’s a little of what we had and what we missed.”

So, they went out and acquired him.