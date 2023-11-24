Fantasy spin: NHL EDGE stats this week

NHL.com will identify NHL EDGE stats that translate to fantasy hockey all season long. For more fantasy coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy.

1. Ducks' Vatrano among biggest surprises at Thanksgiving

Forward Frank Vatrano went undrafted on average in fantasy drafts entering this season but has been one of the NHL's top goal scorers (13 in 19 games; tied for third) – and the Anaheim Ducks have been one of the League’s most improved teams as a result.

Led by breakout forward Mason McTavish (leads Anaheim with 20 points in 19 games), resurgent goalie John Gibson (.921 save percentage in 12 games) and the rookie trio of forward Leo Carlsson, defenseman Pavel Mintyukov and backup goalie Lukas Dostal, the Ducks are just outside of Stanley Cup Playoff position after having the fewest standings points (58) in the NHL last season.

But Vatrano has taken the hockey world by surprise and also emerged as an NHL EDGE stats standout. Vatrano ranks among the NHL's best in top skating speed (22.77 mph; 92nd percentile), speed bursts over 20 miles per hour (42; 92nd percentile) and top shot speed (96.43 mph; 94th percentile). And from a shooting standpoint, Vatrano is tied for 14th in the NHL in shots on goal (66) and has strong marks in the mid-range goal (four; 98th percentile) and SOG (24; 98th) and high-danger goal (five; 94th) and SOG (16; 89th) departments.

Although Vatrano is fantasy sell-high candidate for the right trade return because his high shooting percentage (19.7) may regress over time, his advanced metrics check enough boxes to suggest he could have staying power and shatter his previous NHL career highs in goals (24 with Florida Panthers in 2018-19) and points (41 with Ducks last season).

2. Quick having blast-from-the-past season with Rangers

Veteran goalie Jonathan Quick is quietly having a career renaissance with the New York Rangers, his favorite childhood team, and has been a crucial component of one of the NHL’s best teams.

Starting goalie Igor Shesterkin (limited to 10 of New York’s 17 games) has recently returned from injury but elite defenseman Adam Fox (lower body) has not played since Nov. 2 and remains on injured reserve. The Rangers are tied with the Vancouver Canucks for the third-most standings points (27; 13-3-1) in the NHL behind the Boston Bruins (31) and defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights (30).

Quick quietly has the best goals-against average (1.68) in the NHL, is tied with Charlie Lindgren of the Washington Capitals for the best save percentage (.940) among goalies who have played at least five games and is 5-0-1 with two shutouts (tied for second in League behind Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry's three) through seven games. Per NHL EDGE stats, Quick has excelled specifically in save percentages of the mid-range (.959; 90th percentile) and high-danger (.860; 92nd percentile) areas.

A three-time Stanley Cup champion, twice as a starter for the Los Angeles Kings in 2012 and 2014 and another as a depth goalie option for the Golden Knights last season, Quick is adding to his impressive career accolades and continues to be worth rostering for the Rangers either as a fantasy goalie handcuff for Shesterkin’s managers or high-end third or fourth standalone option in standard leagues.

3. Coyle, van Riemsdyk extending Bruins' regular-season dominance

When veteran centers Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci retired during the offseason, there were serious doubts that the Boston Bruins would still be a Stanley Cup Playoff team – let alone the best team in the NHL.

But the reigning Presidents’ Trophy winners, who set an NHL record for most wins (65) in a single regular season in 2022-23, are back atop the League standings at Thanksgiving despite not having Bergeron, Krejci and offseason free-agent departures in Taylor Hall, Tyler Bertuzzi and Dmitry Orlov.

Their elite forwards, David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand, haven’t missed a beat, the defense has remained stout – even with a four-game suspension for Charlie McAvoy, and the goalie tandem of Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman is still the NHL’s best duo (leads League with .933 team save percentage). But two secondary forwards, James van Riemsdyk and Charlie Coyle, have been difference-makers in replacing Boston’s key offseason departures.

Coyle, elevated to be the No. 2 center behind Pavel Zacha this season, ranks second on the Bruins in even-strength points (14) behind Pastrnak (17), and van Riemsdyk has had a bounce-back start with 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 18 games playing on Coyle's line at even strength and with Pastrnak, Marchand, Zacha and McAvoy on the first power play. Per NHL EDGE stats, van Riemsdyk ranks sixth in the entire NHL in high-danger shots on goal (29), and Coyle ranks tied for eighth in high-danger goals (seven).

Pastrnak is tied for third in the NHL in points (29 in 18 games), tied for the League lead in mid-range goals (six) and ranks third in shots on goal (85). The Bruins’ ability to stack Pastrnak and Marchand on the same line without sacrificing their secondary scoring is perhaps the biggest reason their Stanley Cup window remains wide open despite all their roster turnover.