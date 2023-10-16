Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

NHL.com has daily fantasy hockey players to watch in key statistical categories for DFS contests. For more fantasy coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy.

Player to watch for goal: Daniel Sprong, F, DET (at CBJ) -- The Detroit Red Wings forward has scored goals in each of his first two games of the season after signing a one-year contract with them in the offseason. Sprong, who's playing on Detroit's third line with center J.T. Compher (three points in two games this season), scored an NHL career-high 21 goals in 66 games with the Seattle Kraken last season despite playing mostly in their bottom-six forward group. The Columbus Blue Jackets are allowing the second most shots on goal per game (39.5) this season.

Player to watch for assist: Taylor Hall, F, CHI (at TOR) -- The Chicago Blackhawks wing expects to return from an upper-body injury against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday and would likely play on a line with elite rookie Connor Bedard (three points, 16 shots on goal in first three NHL games). Hall had an assist in his most recent game Oct. 11, is a two-time 80-point player and was better than a point per game (eight in seven games) with the Boston Bruins during the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Maple Leafs have allowed nine goals over their first two games of the season.

Player to watch power-play point: John Klingberg, D, TOR (vs. CHI) -- The Maple Leafs defenseman has three assists (one on power play) in his first two games of the season and is playing on their first power play with exposure to elite forwards Auston Matthews (leads NHL with six goals in two games this season), Mitchell Marner, William Nylander and John Tavares. Klingberg, who signed a one-year contract with Toronto in the offseason, is a bounce-back candidate considering he had an NHL career-high 67 points (eight goals, 59 assists) with the Dallas Stars in 2017-18. The Blackhawks are allowing the sixth most shots on goal per game (36.7) in the NHL this season.

Player to watch for shots on goal: Evan Rodrigues, F, FLA (at NJD) -- The Florida Panthers forward had four points (two goals, two assists) against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday and has combined for nine shots on goal over his first two games of the season. Rodrigues, who signed a four-year contract with Florida in the offseason, has had a high shot volume in each of the past two seasons (2.7 per game with Colorado Avalanche last season; 3.0 with Pittsburgh Penguins in 2021-22) and is playing on the Panthers' top line with elite forwards Carter Verhaeghe and Aleksander Barkov. The New Jersey Devils are allowing the 10th most shots on goal per game (34.0) in the NHL this season.