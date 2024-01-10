NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 10

1. Vegas Golden Knights at Colorado Avalanche (10 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, ALT, SN, TVAS)

VGK moneyline: +125

COL moneyline: -150

The Golden Knights shut out the Avalanche 7-0 on Nov. 4 at T-Mobile Arena, and forward Mark Stone led the defending Stanley Cup champions with four points (two goals, two assists) in the victory. But Colorado has won 13 of its 23 regular-season games against Vegas, is coming off a 4-3 shootout win against the Boston Bruins on Monday and is 7-1-1 in its past nine games. Vegas had a 5-2 home win against the New York Islanders on Saturday but has lost six of its past eight games.

The Avalanche are led by center Nathan MacKinnon, who has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) and 24 shots on goal during his five-game point streak, ranks second in the NHL in points (66 in 41 games) this season behind Tampa Bay Lightning wing Nikita Kucherov (67 in 41) and has had at least one point in all 22 of Colorado’s home games this season. Golden Knights goalie Adin Hill, who had a 41-save shutout against the Avalanche earlier in the season, has not played since Dec. 17 but is nearing a return. Hill leads the NHL in save percentage (.933) this season among goalies who have played at least 15 games.

2. Minnesota Wild at Dallas Stars (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT)

Over 6.5 total goals: +105

Under 6.5 total goals: -125

The Wild are dealing with injuries to top forward Kirill Kaprizov (upper body), goalie Filip Gustavsson and Jared Spurgeon (lower-body injuries) and had a 4-0 home loss to the Dallas Stars on Monday. Prior to the win against the Wild, the Stars had lost three straight games and remain without elite goalie Jake Oettinger and defenseman Miro Heiskanen (lower-body injuries) on Wednesday. Dallas also had an 8-3 road win against Minnesota on Nov. 12 and ranks third in the NHL in goals per game (3.59).

The Stars are 12-7-2 at home, while the Wild are 7-10-2 on the road. Dallas forwards Jason Robertson (three goals, one assist) and Tyler Seguin (one goal, three assists) each have four points in two games against Minnesota this season. Robertson has scored goals in three of his past four games. Wild defenseman Brock Faber has three assists, two on the power play, and seven shots on goal over his past two games and is tied for second among NHL rookies at the position in points (19 in 39 games) behind Luke Hughes (23 in 38) of the New Jersey Devils. Minnesota rookie goalie Jesper Wallstedt is expected to make his NHL debut against Dallas on Wednesday.

3. Montreal Canadiens at Philadelphia Flyers (7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, SN, RDS)

MTL puckline (+1.5 goals): -170

PHI puckline (-1.5 goals): +142

The Flyers acquired defenseman Jamie Drysdale from the Anaheim Ducks on Monday; he’s expected to make his Philadelphia debut Wednesday. Drysdale has five points (all at even strength) in 10 games this season, and the Canadiens are allowing the fourth-most shots on goal per game (33.5) and seventh-most goals per game (3.44) in the NHL. Drysdale, who had 12 of his 32 points come on the power play as a rookie in 2021-22, looks to improve the Flyers’ power play, which ranks second worst in the NHL (10.8 percent) this season.

Philadelphia is coming off a 4-1 home loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday, but four of its nine home wins this season have come by multiple goals. In terms of goals per game, the Flyers (2.85; 25th) and Canadiens (2.74; 28th) are each near the bottom of the NHL. Montreal is coming off a 4-3 home shootout win against the New York Rangers on Saturday, with goalie Sam Montembeault now having nine wins in 18 games this season after a 45-save victory.