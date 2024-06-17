NHL odds to watch: Game 5 of Stanley Cup Final

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2024 Stanley Cup Final.

Game 5 of Stanley Cup Final: Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC)

The Panthers have a chance to win their first Stanley Cup title at home in Game 5 but are coming off an 8-1 loss at the Oilers. Florida has clinched two of its three series wins this postseason in games with goal totals of three (2-1 victories against Boston Bruins, New York Rangers).

Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky was pulled in their Game 4 loss but is 4-1 following a loss this postseason, with the only defeat coming in overtime. Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner is 3-0 when facing elimination this postseason with only four goals allowed in that span.

Edmonton has outshot Florida in three of the four Stanley Cup Final games and holds a shots on goal edge of 30.3 to 25.8 on average during this series. Both teams have struggled on the power play in the Cup Final; Edmonton is 1-for-16, while Florida is 1-for-13.

After having four points (one goal, three assists) in Game 4, Oilers center Connor McDavid leads the series in points (seven in four games) and shots on goal (16). Forward Dylan Holloway, who has been elevated onto a line with elite center Leon Draisaitl, is coming off the best game of his playoff career with three points (two goals, one assist) in Game 4. Panthers wing Vladimir Tarasenko has scored goals in consecutive games and has had points in three straight.

