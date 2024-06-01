NHL matchups, odds to watch: June 1

Game 6: New York Rangers at Florida Panthers (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC)

Over 4.5 total goals: -250

Under 4.5 total goals: +180

The Panthers have a 3-2 lead over the Rangers in the best-of-7 series after a 3-2 road win in Game 5. Four of the five games in the series have had totals of five or fewer goals (including two games with totals of three goals), and three of the games have gone to overtime (Rangers are 2-1 in such games). In terms of 5-on-5 goals, the series is tied 7-7 through five games.

Forward Sam Bennett led Florida with a multipoint game (one goal, one assist) and also had five shots on goal, giving him nine points (five goals, four assists) in 11 games this postseason. Panthers wing Matthew Tkachuk led them with six shots on goal in Game 5 and is tied with Rangers center Vincent Trocheck for fifth in the NHL in playoff points (19 each).

New York’s Igor Shesterkin leads the four conference finalist goalies in save percentage (.934 in five games) during this round, while Florida’s Sergei Bobrovsky ranks third (.913). Rangers forward Artemi Panarin leads the NHL in game-winning goals (four) this postseason, and frequent linemate Alexis Lafrenière ranks second in even-strength goals (eight) behind Edmonton Oilers wing Zach Hyman (nine).