NHL matchups, odds to watch: May 27

Game 3: Dallas Stars at Edmonton Oilers (8:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX)

3-way moneyline:

DAL regulation win: +170

Tied after regulation: +310

EDM regulation win: +120

The best-of-7 series is tied 1-1. The Stars are 5-1 on the road this postseason, including all three road games in their second-round series against the Colorado Avalanche, while the Oilers are 4-2 at home. Dallas has a .917 team save percentage this postseason, while Edmonton has an .892. The Oilers are outshooting the Stars on average in the series by a margin of 33.5 to 29.0. Neither team has scored a power-play goal in this series through two games.

Since the start of the conference finals, Stars forward Jamie Benn is tied for the NHL lead in even-strength points (three) and leads Dallas in points (three in two games), while Tyler Seguin is tied for the most even-strength goals (two) in the League this round and tied for second in shots on goal (10 in two games). Defenseman Miro Heiskanen had an assist in Game 2 and leads Dallas with 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in 15 games this postseason. The Stars have played four overtime games (2-2 record) this postseason, with forwards Wyatt Johnston (Game 3 of first round) and Matt Duchene (Game 6 of second round) scoring the winning goals.

Forward Evander Kane leads Edmonton in shots on goal (nine in two games) during this series. The Oilers have played three overtime games (2-1 record) this postseason, with defenseman Evan Bouchard (Game 2 of second round) and forward Connor McDavid (Game 1 of conference finals) scoring the winning goals.