NHL matchups, odds to watch: May 27
Monday slate features Stars-Oilers Game 3 of Western Conference Final
© Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images
Game 3: Dallas Stars at Edmonton Oilers (8:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX)
3-way moneyline:
DAL regulation win: +170
Tied after regulation: +310
EDM regulation win: +120
The best-of-7 series is tied 1-1. The Stars are 5-1 on the road this postseason, including all three road games in their second-round series against the Colorado Avalanche, while the Oilers are 4-2 at home. Dallas has a .917 team save percentage this postseason, while Edmonton has an .892. The Oilers are outshooting the Stars on average in the series by a margin of 33.5 to 29.0. Neither team has scored a power-play goal in this series through two games.
Since the start of the conference finals, Stars forward Jamie Benn is tied for the NHL lead in even-strength points (three) and leads Dallas in points (three in two games), while Tyler Seguin is tied for the most even-strength goals (two) in the League this round and tied for second in shots on goal (10 in two games). Defenseman Miro Heiskanen had an assist in Game 2 and leads Dallas with 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in 15 games this postseason. The Stars have played four overtime games (2-2 record) this postseason, with forwards Wyatt Johnston (Game 3 of first round) and Matt Duchene (Game 6 of second round) scoring the winning goals.
Forward Evander Kane leads Edmonton in shots on goal (nine in two games) during this series. The Oilers have played three overtime games (2-1 record) this postseason, with defenseman Evan Bouchard (Game 2 of second round) and forward Connor McDavid (Game 1 of conference finals) scoring the winning goals.
---
Canadian Readers
Only available in Ontario, 19+. Bet the responsible way. Visit our Responsible Gambling page or contact us for further details. ConnexOntario provides service information and resources for people experiencing problems with gambling, drugs, alcohol, or mental health. The service is free, confidential, and available anytime. Call ConnexOntario 24/7 at 1-866-531-2600. Text us at 247247 or chat with us at www.connexontario.ca
U.S. Readers
Odds subject to change. Must be 21+ and present in AZ/CO/IN/IA/LA (permitted parishes)/NJ/OH/PA/VA. Gambling problem? Call/text 1-800-GAMBLER or visit s.betway.com/rg