NHL matchups, odds to watch: Game 7 of Stanley Cup Final

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2024 Stanley Cup Final.

Note: Betting lines provided by Betway (U.S., Ontario)

Game 7 of Stanley Cup Final: Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC)

3-way moneyline:

EDM regulation win: +140

Tied after regulation: +300

FLA regulation win: +140

The Oilers can become the second team in Stanley Cup Final history to rally from down 3-0 in a best-of-7 series to win the championship. Edmonton has outscored Florida 22-16 in the series and 13-12 at 5-on-5. The Oilers won Game 5 at Amerant Bank Arena and are 7-5 on the road this postseason, including multiple road wins in each of their prior three playoff rounds; the Panthers are 8-4 at home during the playoffs but lost twice at home in one series to the Boston Bruins in the second round.

Home teams are 12-5 in the 17 all-time Game 7s in the Stanley Cup Final, with only two of those games ending in overtime. All six games so far in the series have ended in regulation, and only one of the games have had a one-goal margin.

Oilers forward Warren Foegele has a four-game point streak in the Stanley Cup Final with five points (two goals, three assists) in the span playing on a line with mostly elite center Connor McDavid, who leads the NHL in points this postseason (42 in 24 games). McDavid leads the Stanley Cup Final in assists (eight), points (11 in six games), power-play points (three) and shots on goal (18), while Florida forward Evan Rodrigues leads the series in goals (four).

Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk (one goal, two assists) and defenseman Brandon Montour (two goals, one assist) are tied for their most career Game 7 points with three each. Four Oilers players have scored multiple Game 7 goals, including forwards Corey Perry (four), Mattias Janmark (three), Adam Henrique and defenseman Cody Ceci (two each). Henrique has had points in three of his past four games (two goals, one assist in span).

