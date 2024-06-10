NHL matchups, odds to watch: June 10

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2023-24 season.



---

Note: Betting lines provided by Betway (U.S., Ontario)

---

Stanley Cup Final Game 2: Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC)

EDM moneyline: +115

FLA moneyline: -135

The Oilers look to bounce back in Game 2 after Florida took a 1-0 series lead with a 3-0 victory in Game 1 on Saturday. The Panthers scored three goals on 18 shots and Edmonton goalie Stuart Skinner allowed two goals on 17 shots to end the game with a .882 save percentage. Skinner has only one other game with a save percentage below .900 (Game 3 against the Dallas Stars) in his past seven starts. Neither team scored on the man advantage in the first game of the Stanley Cup Final and Edmonton now has the second-best power-play percentage among playoff teams this postseason (35.2; ranked first in the League prior to Game 1). The Oilers have the best penalty kill percentage in the NHL (94.1) and the Panthers rank second in the category (88.9).

Carter Verhaeghe scored the first and game-winning goal in Game 1, putting his postseason goal total at 10 in 18 games. He leads Florida in the category and is tied for second-most in the NHL behind only Edmonton’s Zach Hyman (14 goals in 19 games). Matthew Tkachuk and Aleksander Barkov Barkov are tied for the Florida team lead in points with 19 respectively. Connor McDavid leads the NHL in postseason points with 31 (five goals, 26 assists) in 19 games and Leon Draisaitl ranks second in the category (28 points). Evan Bouchard leads all defensemen in points this postseason with 27 (six goals, 21 assists).

---

Canadian Readers

Only available in Ontario, 19+. Bet the responsible way. Visit our Responsible Gambling page or contact us for further details. ConnexOntario provides service information and resources for people experiencing problems with gambling, drugs, alcohol, or mental health. The service is free, confidential, and available anytime. Call ConnexOntario 24/7 at 1-866-531-2600. Text us at 247247 or chat with us at www.connexontario.ca

U.S. Readers

Odds subject to change. Must be 21+ and present in AZ/CO/IN/IA/LA (permitted parishes)/NJ/OH/PA/VA. Gambling problem? Call/text 1-800-GAMBLER or visit s.betway.com/rg