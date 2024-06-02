NHL matchups, odds to watch: June 2

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Note: Betting lines provided by Betway (U.S., Ontario)

Game 6: Dallas Stars at Edmonton Oilers (8 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX)

DAL moneyline: +120

EDM moneyline: -140

The Oilers have the opportunity to advance to the Stanley Cup Final after taking a 3-2 series lead in the Western Conference Final against the Stars. Edmonton ranks second in the League in goals per game this postseason (3.59), compared to Dallas ranking seventh in that category (2.83). However, the Oilers are allowing more goals per game (2.71) than the Stars (2.56). The Oilers have outscored the Stars 8-3 in their past two games but Dallas won Game 3 in Edmonton 5-3.

Wyatt Johnston is tied with Leon Draisaitl for the second-most goals in the playoffs with 10 in 18 games. He is behind only Edmonton’s Zach Hyman (13 goals in 17 games) in the category. Evan Bouchard leads all defensemen in postseason points with 25 (six goals, 19 assists) in 17 games. Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen ranks second in that category with 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) in 18 games. Dallas forward Jamie Benn has points in four of the first five games of this series with seven points (one goal, six assists) in the span.

