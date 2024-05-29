NHL matchups, odds to watch: May 29

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

---

Note: Betting lines provided by Betway (U.S., Ontario)

---

Game 4: Dallas Stars at Edmonton Oilers (8:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX)

3-way moneyline:

DAL regulation win: +170

Tied after regulation: +310

EDM regulation win: +120

The Stars have a 2-1 lead over the Oilers in the best-of-7 series after forward Jason Robertson had a hat trick in their Game 3 win. Robertson now leads the Stars with 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) in 16 playoff games. Forward Roope Hintz returned from an upper-body injury and had two assists after missing the previous four games; Dallas is 8-4 with Hintz in the lineup this postseason with seven of those wins coming in regulation.

Five of the Stars’ past six playoff wins have come by multiple goals, and they are 6-1 on the road this postseason. The Oilers have lost consecutive games for the first time this postseason. Game 3 of the Western Conference Final had a total of eight goals, snapping a stretch of six straight Edmonton games with totals of six or fewer goals.

Oilers forward Zach Hyman led all players with seven shots on goal in Game 3 and scored a goal, giving him an NHL-best 13 goals and 63 SOG in 15 games this postseason. Stars forward Wyatt Johnston ended a four-game goal drought by scoring in Game 3; Johnston leads them in goals (eight in 16 games) this postseason and is tied with Tyler Seguin for Dallas’ most shots on goal (51 each).

---

Canadian Readers

Only available in Ontario, 19+. Bet the responsible way. Visit our Responsible Gambling page or contact us for further details. ConnexOntario provides service information and resources for people experiencing problems with gambling, drugs, alcohol, or mental health. The service is free, confidential, and available anytime. Call ConnexOntario 24/7 at 1-866-531-2600. Text us at 247247 or chat with us at www.connexontario.ca

U.S. Readers

Odds subject to change. Must be 21+ and present in AZ/CO/IN/IA/LA (permitted parishes)/NJ/OH/PA/VA. Gambling problem? Call/text 1-800-GAMBLER or visit s.betway.com/rg