NHL matchups, odds to watch: Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Note: Betting lines provided by Betway

Stanley Cup Final Game 6: Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers (8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN+, ABC)

The Oilers 5-3 victory over the Panthers in Game 5 sends the Stanley Cup Final back to Edmonton for Game 6. Edmonton has outscored Florida 13-4 in their past two games after training 3-0 to start the series. The Oilers have scored three goals on 21 power-play opportunities in this series, meanwhile the Panthers have only scored one goal on 16 man advantage attempts. The Oilers have also scored two short-handed goals in their past two games.

Connor McDavid leads all skaters in points during the Final with 11 (three goals, eight assists) in the span. Evan Rodrigues leads the Panthers in points during the series with six and leads all skaters in goals with four. Evan Bouchard had a three-assist performance in Game 5, extending his assist total in the series to five. Matthew Tkachuk has one goal and two assists during the Final but ranks third among skaters in shots on goal with 15, including four in Game 5. Vladimir Tarasenko trails only McDavid in shots on goal this series with 16 and also had four shots on goal in the last game.

