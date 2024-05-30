NHL matchups, odds to watch: May 30

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Note: Betting lines provided by Betway (U.S., Ontario)

Game 5: Florida Panthers at New York Rangers (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC)

3-way moneyline:

FLA regulation win: +135

Tied after regulation: +300

NYR regulation win: +155

The best-of-7 series is tied 2-2 after the Panthers’ 3-2 overtime win in Game 4 at home. Each of the past three games of the series have had at least one overtime, and five of the Rangers’ past nine playoff games have gone past regulation (4-1 in those games). Florida, which is tied for the NHL lead in regulation wins (eight) this postseason, is 5-for-15 on the power play in the conference finals, while New York, which has six regulation wins, is only 1-for-11 with the man advantage.

Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe leads them in goals (nine) this postseason and has their most points (six in four games) and shots on goal (18) during the conference finals. Verhaeghe has scored five career playoff overtime goals, tied for third in NHL history behind Joe Sakic (eight) and Maurice Richard (six).

Rangers forward Vincent Trocheck scored their only power-play goal of the series in Game 4 and ranks second in the NHL in power-play goals (five) during the playoffs behind Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl (six). Trocheck leads New York in goals (eight), points (19 in 14 games) and shots on goal (41) this postseason.

