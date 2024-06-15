NHL matchups, odds to watch: Game 4 of Stanley Cup Final

The Panthers have the ability to win the Stanley Cup in Saturday’s Game 4 after taking a 3-0 series lead against the Oilers. Florida has outscored Edmonton in this series 11-4. The three goals Edmonton scored in Game 3 was the first time the team scored multiple goals in a game this series. Florida’s 4-3 victory in Game 3 was also the first time there has been a goal differential below three in the Stanley Cup Final. During the regular season the Panthers won both games against Edmonton and thus, Florida has won five straight games against the Oilers during this postseason and regular season combined.

Panthers forward Evan Rodrigues has points in every game of this series so far with four points (three goals, one assist) in the span. He benefits from his lineup position playing on the Panthers top line with Aleksander Barkov, who leads the team in postseason points with 21 (seven goals, 14 assists) in 20 games and Sam Reinhart (nine goals and 15 points during the playoffs). Carter Verhaeghe has one goal this series but leads Florida in postseason scoring with 10 goals in 20 games. For Edmonton, Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Evan Bouchard all are without a goal during the Stanley Cup Final. The Edmonton core still continues to dominate the League leaderboard with Hyman having the most goals this postseason (14 in 21 games). McDavid leads the NHL in playoff points (34), while Bouchard and Draisaitl are tied for second in that category with 28 points respectively.