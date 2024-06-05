NHL matchups, odds to watch: June 8

Stanley Cup Final Game 1: Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers (8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN+, ABC)

EDM puckline (+1.5 goals): -225

FLA puckline (-1.5 goals): +175

The Stanley Cup Final kicks off in Florida for Game 1 as both Edmonton and Florida advanced after winning their respective conference finals in six games. The Oilers outscored the Dallas Stars 10-4 in their final three games, meanwhile every game other than Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final had a goal differential of just one. The Panthers won both games against the Oilers during the regular season, outscoring the team 10-4 in the span. Edmonton has the second-most goals per game in the League this postseason (3.50) and Florida ranks fourth in that category (3.24). The Oilers have both the best power-play percentage (37.3) and penalty kill percentage (93.9) during these playoffs. The Panthers rank second in the League in terms of penalty kill percentage (88.2).

Connor McDavid leads the NHL in postseason points with 31 (five goals, 26 assists) in 18 games. Ranking second is Leon Draisaitl with 28 points (10 goals, 18 assists). The Oilers round out the top four on the leaderboard with Evan Bouchard having 27 points (six goals, 21 assists) and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins tied for the fourth-most in the League with 20 (six goals, 14 assists). Zach Hyman leads all skaters in playoff goals with 14 in 18 games. For Florida, Matthew Tkachuk leads the team with 19 points (five goals, 14 assists) in 17 games. He had only one goal and five total points in six games against the New York Rangers. Carter Verhaeghe leads the Panthers in playoff goals with nine and Sam Reinhart ranks second on the team with eight. Verhaeghe had five points (three goals, two assists) in his two regular season games against Edmonton. Florida goalie Sergei Bobrovsky has a .908 save percentage through 17 postseason starts. Edmonton goalie Stuart Skinner has a .897 save percentage through his 16 starts.