NHL matchups, odds to watch: May 24

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Note: Betting lines provided by Betway

Game 2: Florida Panthers at New York Rangers (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC)

3-way moneyline:

FLA regulation win: +145

Tied after regulation: +300

NYR regulation win: +145

The Panthers have a 1-0 lead in the best-of-7 series after a 3-0 road win in the opener and 24-save shutout for goalie Sergei Bobrovsky. Florida has now won three of its four games against New York this season. The Rangers have been outshot in nine straight playoff games.

New York is 8-3 this postseason, including two overtime victories against the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round. Only one of Florida’s 12 playoff games (9-3) have gone to overtime, when forward Carter Verhaeghe scored his fifth career playoff overtime goal in a 3-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round.

Forwards Verhaeghe (one goal, one assist) and Sam Bennett (one goal in Game 1) were tied for Florida’s most shots on goal (five each) in the series opener, while Rangers forwards Artemi Panarin, Vincent Trocheck and Alexis Lafrenière were tied for their most SOG (three each). Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk, who also had multiple points in Game 1 (one goal, one assist), is tied for the NHL lead in even-strength points on the road (seven in six games) this postseason.

