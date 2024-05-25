NHL matchups, odds to watch: May 25

Game 2: Edmonton Oilers at Dallas Stars (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC)

EDM moneyline: +160

DAL moneyline: -190

The Oilers enter this matchup against the Stars up 1-0 in the series after a double OT win in Game 1. Dallas has lost Game 1 of each series they have played in the playoffs thus far. The Stars did not lose a single game in regulation against the Oilers during the regular season, having a 2-0-1 record in the span. Edmonton ranks second in the NHL in goals per game this postseason (3.77) while Dallas is seventh in the category (2.86).

Connor McDavid scored the game-winning goal and ranks second in the NHL in postseason points with 23 (three goals, 20 assists) behind only teammate Leon Draisaitl, who has 25 points (nine goals, 16 assists) in 13 games. Defenseman Evan Bouchard ranks third in the League in the category with 21 points (five goals, 16 assists) and Zach Hyman continues to lead the NHL in scoring with 12 goals. For Dallas, Tyler Seguin had two goals in Game 1 and has points in five of his past six games with seven points (five goals, two assists) in the span. Wyatt Johnston leads the Stars in goals with seven in 14 games. Defenseman Miro Heiskanen (five goals, eight assists) and forward Jason Robertson (three goals, 10 assists) are tied for the team lead in postseason points with 13 each.