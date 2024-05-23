NHL matchups, odds to watch: May 23

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

---

Game 1: Edmonton Oilers at Dallas Stars (8:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC)

Each of the Oilers’ four losses this postseason have come by a one-goal margin, but three of the Stars’ four victories against the Colorado Avalanche in the second round came by multiple goals. Dallas has reached the Western Conference Final for the second consecutive season and third time in the past five seasons; Edmonton made the conference final in 2022, when it was swept by the eventual Stanley Cup champion Avalanche.

The Stars are 3-4 at home this postseason (including 0-2 in Game 1s), while the Oilers are 4-2 on the road after their Game 7 win at the Vancouver Canucks in the second round. Dallas’ top center, Roope Hintz (upper body), is uncertain for the series opener after missing Games 5 and 6 against the Avalanche in the second round. Rookie forward Logan Stankoven has taken on an expanded role and has four points (three goals, one assist) in his past four games.

The Oilers have scored the most goals by defensemen (11) this postseason, led by Evan Bouchard (five). During the past two postseasons combined, Bouchard leads the NHL at his position with 37 points (nine goals, 28 assists) in 24 games. Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen averaged more than 1.00 points per game (eight in six games) during the second round and scored four goals, tied with Bouchard for the most in the League at the position.

