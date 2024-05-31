NHL matchups, odds to watch: May 31

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Game 5: Edmonton Oilers at Dallas Stars (8:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS)

EDM puckline (+1.5 goals): -240

DAL puckline (-1.5 goals): +185

The best-of-7 series is tied 2-2 after the Oilers had a 5-2 home win against the Stars in Game 4, when they scored five unanswered goals. Dallas is 4-5 at home this postseason, while Edmonton is 5-3 on the road. Three of the four games in this series have ended in regulation, including both wins for the Stars, with each of those victories against the Oilers coming by multiple goals. Six of Dallas’ 10 wins this postseason have come by multiple goals.

Stars forward Jamie Benn is tied with Oilers forward Connor McDavid for the NHL’s most points (seven each in four games) and also even-strength points (seven each) during the conference finals; Benn also leads the League in assists (six) this round. Edmonton has the top two goal scorers of the playoffs in forwards Zach Hyman (13 in 16 games) and Leon Draisaitl (10).

The Oilers lead the NHL in 5-on-5 goals (38) this postseason, but the series is tied 10-10 in that category. Stars goalie Jake Oettinger has had much a better save percentage (.920 in four games) than Edmonton’s Stuart Skinner (.900) in this series. Forward Jason Robertson had a hat trick in Dallas’ Game 3 win at Edmonton but has been held without a goal in 11 of his past 12 playoff games.

