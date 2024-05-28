NHL matchups, odds to watch: May 28

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

---

Note: Betting lines provided by Betway (U.S., Ontario)

---

Game 4: New York Rangers at Florida Panthers (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC)

Over 6.5 total goals: +150

Under 6.5 total goals: -200

The Rangers have a 2-1 lead over the Panthers in the best-of-7 series after consecutive wins. New York has been outshot in 10 of its past 11 playoff games but is 8-3 in those games. Five of the Rangers’ past nine games this postseason have had totals of at least seven goals, including their 5-4 overtime victory in Game 3.

Rangers forward Alexis Lafrenière scored two goals on six shots on goal in Game 3 and is tied for second in the NHL in even-strength goals (six) this postseason behind Zach Hyman (nine) of the Edmonton Oilers. New York’s Igor Shesterkin leads remaining goalies with a .925 save percentage in 13 games this postseason.

Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe is tied with Jamie Benn of the Dallas Stars for the most points (five each) in the NHL during the conference finals, leads the League in shots on goal (14) during this round and leads Florida in goals (eight in 14 games) this postseason. Forwards Verhaeghe and Matthew Tkachuk were tied for the most shots on goal in Game 3 (seven each).

---

