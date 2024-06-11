NHL odds to watch: Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final: Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers (8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN+, ABC)

3-way moneyline:

FLA regulation win: +165

Tied after regulation: +300

EDM regulation win: +120

Florida has a 2-0 lead in the best-of-7 series as it shifts to Edmonton for Games 3 and 4; the Panthers have won all four games against the Oilers this year by a combined 17-5 margin, with each victory coming by multiple goals. But Edmonton is 6-3 at home this postseason, with three of its wins at Rogers Place coming by multiple goals and one of those losses coming in overtime.

The Oilers have played three overtime games this postseason, while the Panthers have played four (including three against New York Rangers in Eastern Conference Final). Florida has more regulation wins (12 in 19 games) this postseason than Edmonton (10 in 20 games). The all-time series record in the Stanley Cup Final for teams trailing 2-0 in a best-of-7 is 5-49 (9.3 percent).

Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky is 2-0 with a .980 save percentage and one shutout so far against the Oilers in the Cup Final, stopping 50 of 51 shots faced in the series. Florida is 6-2 on the road this postseason, and Bobrovsky has a .910 save percentage and one shutout in those games. Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov didn’t play the final 9:28 of Game 2 after taking a high hit from Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl and is uncertain for Game 3.

Florida forward Evan Rodrigues leads the Cup Final in goals (three) and points (three) through the first two games. Panthers centers Anton Lundell and Sam Bennett are tied with their teammate Barkov for the most assists (each has two) so far in the series. Oilers center Connor McDavid leads the series in shots on goal (nine) but has been held without a goal through the first two games of the Cup Final, as have fellow elite skaters Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard.