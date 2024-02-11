NHL matchups, odds to watch: February 11

1. Vancouver Canucks at Washington Capitals (1 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, BSMW)

VAN moneyline: -160

WSH moneyline: +135

The Canucks have lost consecutive games for only the third time all season and have yet to lose three straight. The Capitals snapped a six-game winless streak (0-5-1) with a 3-0 road win against the Boston Bruins on Saturday; goalie Charlie Lindgren had his third shutout of the season in the victory. Vancouver is 16-8-4 on the road, while Washington is 13-8-4 at home.

Capitals wing Alex Ovechkin has a season-high four-game goal streak with six points (four goals, two assists) and 17 shots on goal in the span. Canucks defenseman Filip Hronek had three points (one goal, two assists) in their 4-3 overtime loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, tying his NHL career high (39 last season) in 12 fewer games.

2. Elias Lindholm (VAN) assist prop (at WSH)

Over 0.5 assists for Lindholm: +154

Under 0.5 assists for Lindholm: -200

Lindholm, since being acquired by the Canucks from the Calgary Flames on Jan. 31, has two goals, no assists and five shots on goal in three games. Lindholm had 23 assists in 49 games with the Flames earlier this season and three seasons of at least 40 assists (NHL career-high 51 in 2018-19) during his time with Calgary.

He has at least one assist in 18 of his 52 games this season, including five games with multiple assists. Lindholm has seen time at center and wing in the top six since the trade, most recently skating with high-scoring forwards J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser. The Canucks are averaging the most goals per game (3.69) in the NHL this season, but the Capitals are tied for the eighth-fewest goals allowed per game at home (2.76).

3. St. Louis Blues at Montreal Canadiens (1:30 p.m. ET; MNMT, SN)

STL puckline (-1.5 goals): +210

MTL puckline (+1.5 goals): -258

Both teams will be on the second of back-to-back games after the Blues had a 3-1 win at the Buffalo Sabres and the Canadiens had a 3-2 home loss to the Dallas Stars on Saturday. St. Louis has won six of its past seven games with two of the victories coming by multiple goals.

Montreal has earned points in three of its past four games (2-1-1).

The Blues had a 6-3 home win against the Canadiens on Nov. 4, with forwards Jordan Kyrou and Brayden Schenn each having a three-point game (one goal, two assists). Montreal forward Cole Caufield has an 11-game point streak (14 in span; longest active streak in NHL) and had one assist and seven shots on goal against St. Louis earlier in the season. Blues forward Jake Neighbours scored two goals against the Sabres on Saturday and is now tied with Pavel Buchnevich and Robert Thomas for their lead in goals (17).