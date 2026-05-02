Eriksson Ek quietly making impact, getting noticed for Wild in playoffs

For the first time in his NHL career, the 29-year-old will play in the Western Conference Second Round. The Wild are there for the first time since 2015 and will face the Colorado Avalanche after eliminating the Dallas Stars in six games in the first round, with Eriksson Ek in a significant role with five points (three goals, two assists), playing 23:44 per game and a 56.4 face-off percentage.

Game 1 between Minnesota and Colorado is at Ball Arena in Denver at a time and date to be determined.

"We obviously want a long (playoff) run, but a long run would pay dividends for Eriksson Ek's game just to show the world what kind of a player he is," Wild forward Marcus Foligno said. "He's so good."

The hockey world should know this already, except for one problem.

"They don't know who you are if you don't advance in the playoffs," said former Minnesota coach Bruce Boudreau, Eriksson Ek's first coach in the NHL from 2016-20.

It has been nearly 10 years since Eriksson Ek made his NHL debut on Oct. 22, 2016. He is in his ninth NHL season, all with Minnesota: He has played 614 regular season games, put up 350 points (155 goals, 195 assists) and has a plus-82 rating for his career.

He has played in 38 playoff games with 18 points (nine goals, nine assists).

He has played at the highest levels internationally for Sweden; twice in the World Juniors, twice in the World Championship, at the 4 Nations Face-Off last year and this year at the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics, where he had a goal and an assist in five games.

Around the NHL, though, it still feels like he's either underrated, underappreciated or just not well known enough to be in the conversation as one of the best two-way centers in the League.

But that could finally change.

"He's got local recognition, but he doesn't have League-wide recognition," Boudreau said. "But I'll tell you what, when I got him he was an 18-year-old fourth-line energy guy that wasn't good on face-offs but he did anything you asked him to.