United States fired up for 4 Nations final against Canada

BOSTON -- Matthew Tkachuk heard the gist of Brandon Hagel's comments from Tuesday, when the Canada forward said he and his teammates play for the flag and not the cameras, that they don't need group chats to initiate their passion for playing for the country.
It was a clear dig at the United States, specifically the Tkachuk brothers, Matthew and Brady, and everything that led up to that explosive first nine seconds in the U.S.-Canada game on Saturday.
Matthew, as expected, did not let bygones be bygones.
"Well, I mean, maybe their team doesn't like each other if they don't have group chats," the United States forward said. "That's just a player enjoying his opportunity. I think our team does not care about anything they say. There's been a lot of chatter and talk from individuals, but we care about one thing in this room. We have millions of people that are watching us and supporting us around this country and we're very prideful in playing for them and the guys in the room. So, it's an opportunity of a lifetime for us."