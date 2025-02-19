Eichel dialed in on helping U.S. top Canada in 4 Nations final in Boston

BOSTON -- When Jack Eichel represented the United States at Bell Centre in Montreal last week, his father, Bob, beamed with pride to see him on the ice with the best players in the country.

Imagine how he’ll feel when the United States plays Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game at TD Garden on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+, SN, TVAS).

“It’s numbing,” Bob Eichel said before watching the Americans practice Wednesday. “I was shocked in Montreal. I turned to one of my buddies, and I said, ‘Geez, he’s running the power play for USA. It’s like a dream come true.’ But now it’s in Boston.”

Boston is the Eichels’ hometown, TD Garden is a place where Jack has experienced many big games, and Jack has compared this to a Game 7, calling it maybe the biggest game he has ever played.

“I’m sure for a lot of us, this probably would be the biggest game of our lives,” Jack said after practice Wednesday. “It’s for a championship, and I think you’re just representing so much more when you have your nation’s colors on. The fact that it’s U.S. versus Canada, I think, just wearing the red, white and blue, that probably makes it what it is.”