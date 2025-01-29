Ersson of Flyers named to Team Sweden for 4 Nations Face-Off, replaces Markstrom

Devils goalie will miss best-on-best tournament with knee injury

Samuel Ersson with 4 Nations bug

© Nicole Vasquez /NHLI for Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Samuel Ersson has been named to Team Sweden's roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off.

The Philadelphia Flyers goalie will replace Jacob Markstrom of the New Jersey Devils, who is expected to be out 4-6 weeks because of a sprained MCL in his knee sustained Jan. 22.

The 4 Nations Face-Off, the first best-on-best tournament to feature NHL players since the World Cup of Hockey 2016, will be held Feb. 12-20 at Bell Centre in Montreal and TD Garden in Boston. Sweden's first game is against Team Canada on Feb. 12 (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).

Ersson is 15-8-2 with a 2.77 goals-against average, .893 save percentage and two shutouts in 27 games (26 starts) entering the game against the Devils at Prudential Center on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT). Since returning Jan. 9 from missing three games because of a lower-body injury, he's 6-2-0 with a 2.24 GAA, .913 save percentage and one shutout in eight games, allowing three goals or fewer in seven of them.

The 25-year-old has international experience, including going 3-1-0 with a 1.44 GAA and .891 save percentage in four games to help Sweden win a bronze medal at the 2024 IIHF World Championship. Ersson will join Filip Gustavsson of the Minnesota Wild and Linus Ullmark of the Ottawa Senators as Sweden's goalies for the tournament.

Markstrom is 21-9-5 with a 2.20 GAA, .912 save percentage and three shutouts in 36 games.

