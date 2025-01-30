Hedman named Team Sweden captain for 4 Nations Face-Off

Victor Hedman was named captain of Team Sweden for the 4 Nations Face-Off on Thursday.

The 34-year-old defenseman is in his first season as captain of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

This is the first time Hedman will captain Sweden in international play. He was an assistant captain for Sweden at the 2024 IIHF World Championships, where they won bronze.

Edmonton Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm, Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson and Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander will serve as alternate captains.

The 4 Nations Face-Off is an international tournament featuring teams made up of only NHL players from Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States.

The teams will play each other once in a round-robin format starting on Feb. 12 at Bell Centre in Montreal. The final day of the round robin is Feb. 17 at TD Garden in Boston, with the two top teams advancing to the championship game on Feb. 20 in Boston.