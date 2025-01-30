Hedman named Team Sweden captain for 4 Nations Face-Off

Lightning defenseman to captain country for 1st time, Ekholm, Karlsson, Nylander to be alternates

Hedman TBL 4NF bug

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Victor Hedman was named captain of Team Sweden for the 4 Nations Face-Off on Thursday.

The 34-year-old defenseman is in his first season as captain of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

This is the first time Hedman will captain Sweden in international play. He was an assistant captain for Sweden at the 2024 IIHF World Championships, where they won bronze.

Edmonton Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm, Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson and Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander will serve as alternate captains.

The 4 Nations Face-Off is an international tournament featuring teams made up of only NHL players from Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States.

The teams will play each other once in a round-robin format starting on Feb. 12 at Bell Centre in Montreal. The final day of the round robin is Feb. 17 at TD Garden in Boston, with the two top teams advancing to the championship game on Feb. 20 in Boston.

Sweden opens the tournament against Canada on Feb. 12 in Montreal (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).

Hedman is in his 16th season with the Lightning, helping them win the Stanley Cup in 2020 and 2021. He won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2020 and won the Norris Trophy as the best defenseman in the League in 2017-18.

Among Sweden-born defensemen, he ranks third all-time in goals (163), and fourth all-time in games played (1,099), assists (605) and points (768).

Hedman won gold with Sweden at the 2017 World Championships, bronze in 2010 and 2024, and bronze at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

Related Content

Barkov named Team Finland captain for 4 Nations Face-Off

4 Nations Face-Off

Barkov named Team Finland captain for 4 Nations Face-Off

Granlund's experience, leadership to be counted on by Finland at 4 Nations Face-Off

Ersson of Flyers named to Team Sweden for 4 Nations Face-Off, replaces Markstrom

Hill practices with 4 Nations Face-Off goalie gear

Brady Tkachuk talks 4 Nations Face-Off, teaming with brother Matthew on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Ristolainen’s play with Flyers leads to another chance to represent Finland at 4 Nations Face-Off

Matthews on roll for Maple Leafs heading into 4 Nations Face-Off 

4 Nations Face-Off could help Werenski reach another level with Blue Jackets

Nelson to grow family legacy with United States at 4 Nations Face-Off

Pietrangelo replacements at 4 Nations discussed by NHL.com writers

Pietrangelo withdraws from 4 Nations Face-Off because of ailment

Parayko thriving with Blues, psyched to represent Canada at 4 Nations Face-Off

Hughes 'playing the best I've played in my career' for Canucks ahead of 4 Nations

Zizing 'Em Up: Sweden-Finland hockey rivalry part of build to 4 Nations Face-Off

4 Nations Face-Off schedule, rosters, format 

Bratt says Sweden games vs. Finland ‘bring out a little extra in everyone’

4 Nations Roster Remix: 1995 Finland team

4 Nations Roster Remix: 1995 United States team