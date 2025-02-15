Granlund, Finland savor OT victory against Sweden in 4 Nations Face-Off

Finnish legend Teemu Selanne, here doing television analysis and commentary and enjoying every second of the 4 Nations experience, stood near the back of Bell Centre’s interview room, grinning from ear to ear as Granlund fielded questions in English and Finnish after having played the hero.

The Hall of Famer knows Granlund well; the forwards were teammates for Finland in the 2014 Sochi Olympics, together winning the bronze medal.

“It was big,” Selanne said of Saturday’s win. “Obviously the first game was not very good (a 6-1 loss to the United States on Thursday). I didn’t really like what I saw but today we were saying that everybody had to play better, and they did.

“Today they played 60 minutes, and all the best players lifted their level. There were no moments that they were in big trouble. It was a totally good effort by everybody. They still have a chance now. If you lose this one, we’d be out for sure. But now both Finland and Sweden are in it so it's good for the tournament.”

Selanne had a pretty good idea of how the win was being greeted back home back in Finland, the game against its national archrival being played in prime time.

“I think they’re super happy back home,” he said. “If you want to beat anybody, you want to beat Sweden. Both teams deserve to be in the position they’re in now. In overtime you never know what’s going to happen, it could go either way.”

And then Selanne considered all the ice in 3-on-3 overtime.

“I’m jealous,” he said with a laugh.

For Granlund, the winning goal came with a little extra icing.

“It's always great to beat Sweden,” he said. “Those games are fun to play. There's so many people in Finland, in Sweden to watch these games. It's great to come [out] on top, and at the same time we are alive in this tournament. Everything is in our own hands. Good for us, and we just move on for Monday.”

Finland captain Aleksander Barkov kept the country’s tournament hopes alive with a goal-crease tip-in to tie the game at 17:05 of the second period.

Like many in the building, he was surprised that Granlund didn’t pass on the quick overtime rush.

“Honestly, I don’t expect ‘Granny’ to shoot when it's 3-on-1,” he said. “It's really good that he did because he has an amazing shot. He's so skilled, he knows what to do with it. He had a great shot, I think, in the third period, he hit the post and then again in the overtime. So it was a good goal by him, amazing game by him.”