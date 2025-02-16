Makar out for Canada against United States at 4 Nations Face-Off

Defenseman sidelined with illness; replaced on roster by Harley

Makar Skating Canada

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Cale Makar was not in the lineup for Canada in its 3-1 loss against the United States in the 4 Nations Face-Off at Bell Centre on Saturday.

Thomas Harley from the Dallas Stars was added to Canada's roster and played instead of Makar, the Colorado Avalanche defenseman who missed practice on Friday with an illness. Makar is eligible to return to play in the tournament. Harley had three blocks, two shots and one hit in 18:17 of ice time.

Makar participated in Canada's morning skate Saturday, saying afterward he was feeling better than he was Friday, when he did not practice.

Makar said he would have to see how he felt through the afternoon and coach Jon Cooper called him a game-time decision.

"We'll never put Cale in harm's way," Cooper said.

Makar had three blocked shots and led all Canada skaters in time on ice Wednesday with 28:06. He was on Canada's top defense pair with Avalanche teammate Devon Toews and also is on Canada’s top power-play unit. Travis Sanheim, a healthy scratch against Sweden, was paired with Toews, while Harley was paired with Drew Doughty.

Canada already is without Shea Theodore for the rest of the best-on-best international tournament because of an upper-body injury sustained during a 4-3 overtime win against Sweden on Wednesday.

The Vegas Golden Knights defenseman was injured at 2:33 of the second period on a hit from Sweden forward Adrian Kempe, forcing Canada to play the rest of the game with five defensemen.

Harley arrived in Montreal in time to skate Saturday morning after Makar left the ice. He was not allowed on the ice at the same time as Makar per the rules of the tournament created by the NHL and NHL Players' Association.

Harley has 29 points (nine goals, 20 assists) in 53 games with the Stars this season. He was born in Syracuse, N.Y. but he is a dual citizen of Canada and the U.S.

Related Content

4 Nations Face-Off Live Blog: United States vs. Canada

3 Keys: United States vs. Canada, 4 Nations Face-Off

Canada's Summit Series team honored as NHL Alumni Association 'Man of the Year'

Cole Harbour supporting Crosby, MacKinnon at 4 Nations Face-Off

4 Nations Face-Off

Tkachuks help set tone, spark U.S. past Canada in 4 Nations Face-Off

Canada misses its moment in 4 Nations Face-Off loss to United States

U.S. defeats Canada, clinches spot in 4 Nations Face-Off championship game

Guentzel proving to be ‘high-stakes player’ for U.S. at 4 Nations Face-Off 

Matthew Tkachuk sustains lower-body injury in U.S. win against Canada at 4 Nations Face-Off

Dryden relishes another piece of hockey history at 4 Nations Face-Off

4 Nations Face-Off Fan Village brings memories alive in Montreal

Granlund scores in OT, Finland defeats Sweden at 4 Nations Face-Off

4 Nations Face-Off Live Blog: United States vs. Canada

McDavid opens scoring with sweet backhand against U.S. in 4 Nations

3 Keys: United States vs. Canada, 4 Nations Face-Off

Finland's shake-up pays off in OT win against Sweden in 4 Nations Face-Off

Granlund, Finland savor OT victory against Sweden in 4 Nations Face-Off

4 Nations Face-Off Fan Village in Boston 'phenomenal' experience

Sweden laments lapses in loss to Finland at 4 Nations

4 Nations Face-Off blog: Mikael Granlund

Kittle hangs with Forsbergs at 4 Nations Face-Off

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today