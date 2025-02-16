Makar out for Canada against United States at 4 Nations Face-Off

Cale Makar was not in the lineup for Canada in its 3-1 loss against the United States in the 4 Nations Face-Off at Bell Centre on Saturday.

Thomas Harley from the Dallas Stars was added to Canada's roster and played instead of Makar, the Colorado Avalanche defenseman who missed practice on Friday with an illness. Makar is eligible to return to play in the tournament. Harley had three blocks, two shots and one hit in 18:17 of ice time.

Makar participated in Canada's morning skate Saturday, saying afterward he was feeling better than he was Friday, when he did not practice.

Makar said he would have to see how he felt through the afternoon and coach Jon Cooper called him a game-time decision.

"We'll never put Cale in harm's way," Cooper said.