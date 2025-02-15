Canada's Summit Series team honored as NHL Alumni Association 'Man of the Year'

MONTREAL -- More than 52 years after the fact, it’s still a little bit under Paul Henderson’s skin.

“I scored seven goals in the 1972 Summit Series against Vladislav Tretiak, and six of them were nice,” Henderson grumbled with a smile on Friday to a large, appreciative audience. “But the only one they talk about is the one in Game 8 -- the only garbage goal I scored.”

To Canadians, the close-range shot that Henderson slammed past the Soviet goalie Tretiak in Moscow with 34 seconds remaining in the decisive eighth and final game was anything but garbage.

Figuratively, it was an end-to-end rush, Henderson eluding every checker, deking Tretiak and going top shelf to score a highlight-reel goal for the ages, the most famous goal in Canadian hockey history.