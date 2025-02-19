Faber, Slavin teaming up for U.S. to stop Canada firepower in 4 Nations final

BOSTON – When the two of the best players in the world -- Canada’s Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon -- are attacking your net with what feels like reckless abandon, it can be a challenge for any team’s defense.

The United States will deal with that threat again in the championship game of the 4 Nations Face-Off at TD Garden on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, EPSN+, Disney+, SN, TVAS). Only this time, the Americans will attempt to win again without the services of star defenseman Charlie McAvoy, who is being treated for an infection in his right shoulder at Massachusetts General Hospital and will not play in the final.

His absence will leave a void on the United States’ blue line against the Canadians, but the American defense is ready for the challenge.

Brock Faber and Jaccob Slavin will have the assignment to shut down Canada’s top line. Their goal is to become the U.S.’s last line of defense and not allow the puck to get to goalie Connor Hellebuyck.

“Blocking shots, picking up sticks, boxing out, trying to get (Hellebuyck) to see it,” Faber said. “There’s a lot that goes into it, and (Canada) is so dangerous off the rush, and the odd-man rush, so we’re trying to limit, that is what we did (Saturday) and what we’re going to try to do again.”

Faber (25:19) and Slavin (25:36) logged a ton of ice time against the Canadians in the first meeting of this tournament and they’re expecting much of the same in the championship.

“Those two are extremely hard to play against no matter who you are,” Faber said. “Having that opportunity the last time we played them was great and I thought we played really well. Tomorrow we’ll have the same task, so we’ll try to be as solid as we can again. It’s going to be a fun challenge in a fun atmosphere.

“These are games you dream of as a kid, so you have an opportunity to play against those guys is so cool for me. I’ll just try to play my game as best I can.”