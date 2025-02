A 15-year-old hockey fan’s special week at 4 Nations Face-Off continued Thursday.

Cameron Ward, a teen with cystic fibrosis, read the United States starting lineup before their 4 Nations Face-Off opener against Finland at Bell Centre in Montreal.

Sporting a USA jersey, Cameron was introduced to the players by head coach Mike Sullivan before he read out the starters. After finishing the lineup, the teen received a fist bump from Brady Tkachuk and pat on the back from Matthew Tkachuk.