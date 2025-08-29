Top prospects for Vancouver Canucks

NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the Vancouver Canucks, according to NHL.com.

1. Tom Willander, D

How acquired: Selected with No. 11 pick in 2023 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Boston University (NCAA): 39 GP, 2-22-24

A delay in signing with Vancouver after his second season at Boston University ended with a loss in the NCAA Championship game prevented Willander from getting a taste of the American Hockey League late last season, but the 20-year-old right shot defenseman still has a good chance to make the Canucks this season.

The smooth-skating Willander (6-foot-1, 180 pounds) was plus-47 over two seasons in college and already appears to possess the mobility and defensive acumen to play in the NHL, even if there remain some questions about his puck moving and offensive upside.

“It's up to the players to show what they can do and how they adjust to pro hockey,” general manager Patrik Allvin said. “We all know it is an adjustment, and especially for defensemen it seems to take a little bit longer. I don't think we're going to rush anything. It's more going to be dictated out of training camp if he's ready to be on the big team.”

Projected NHL arrival: This season

2. Jonathan Lekkerimaki, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 15 pick in 2022 NHL Draf

2024-25 season: Vancouver (NHL): 24 GP; 3-3-6; Abbotsford (AHL): 36 GP; 19-9-28

Lekkerimaki went through ups and downs in his first full season of professional hockey in North America, which included three goals and three assists while playing 24 games in the NHL. He also scored the shootout-winning goal against the New Jersey Devils on March 23.

The 21-year-old scored 19 goals in 36 AHL games, but had to endure being a healthy scratch at times during Abbotsford’s championship run before bouncing back with two quick goals in his return to the lineup in the Calder Cup Final. A shorter summer will make it harder for Lekkerimaki (5-11, 172) to add needed strength and speed, but a full-time NHL spot may depend more on the right opportunity to use his elite shot.

“With Jonathan, it's more to put him in a position to succeed with his skill set,” Allvin said. “He learned how hard it is in North America, the little space you have, and that you need to be quicker, stronger, mentally stronger, all those things that are an adjustment for European players. But as the season went along, I thought he showed a lot of growth.”

Projected NHL arrival: This season