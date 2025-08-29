Top prospects for Vancouver Canucks

Willander, Lekkerimaki, defenseman Pettersson each expected to make impact this season

Willander Lekkerimaki VAN 32 in 32 Prospect split

© Getty Images

By Kevin Woodley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the Vancouver Canucks, according to NHL.com.

1. Tom Willander, D

How acquired: Selected with No. 11 pick in 2023 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Boston University (NCAA): 39 GP, 2-22-24

A delay in signing with Vancouver after his second season at Boston University ended with a loss in the NCAA Championship game prevented Willander from getting a taste of the American Hockey League late last season, but the 20-year-old right shot defenseman still has a good chance to make the Canucks this season.

The smooth-skating Willander (6-foot-1, 180 pounds) was plus-47 over two seasons in college and already appears to possess the mobility and defensive acumen to play in the NHL, even if there remain some questions about his puck moving and offensive upside.

“It's up to the players to show what they can do and how they adjust to pro hockey,” general manager Patrik Allvin said. “We all know it is an adjustment, and especially for defensemen it seems to take a little bit longer. I don't think we're going to rush anything. It's more going to be dictated out of training camp if he's ready to be on the big team.”

Projected NHL arrival: This season

2. Jonathan Lekkerimaki, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 15 pick in 2022 NHL Draf

2024-25 season: Vancouver (NHL): 24 GP; 3-3-6; Abbotsford (AHL): 36 GP; 19-9-28

Lekkerimaki went through ups and downs in his first full season of professional hockey in North America, which included three goals and three assists while playing 24 games in the NHL. He also scored the shootout-winning goal against the New Jersey Devils on March 23.

The 21-year-old scored 19 goals in 36 AHL games, but had to endure being a healthy scratch at times during Abbotsford’s championship run before bouncing back with two quick goals in his return to the lineup in the Calder Cup Final. A shorter summer will make it harder for Lekkerimaki (5-11, 172) to add needed strength and speed, but a full-time NHL spot may depend more on the right opportunity to use his elite shot.

“With Jonathan, it's more to put him in a position to succeed with his skill set,” Allvin said. “He learned how hard it is in North America, the little space you have, and that you need to be quicker, stronger, mentally stronger, all those things that are an adjustment for European players. But as the season went along, I thought he showed a lot of growth.”

Projected NHL arrival: This season

VAN@NJD: Lekkerimaki stuffs it past Markstrom to tie the game at 2 in the 3rd

3. Braeden Cootes, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 15 pick in 2025 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Seattle (WHL): 60 GP; 26-37-63

Cootes (5-11, 183) stood out at Vancouver’s development camp for both his diverse skill set and work ethic before the Canucks signed him to a three-year entry level contract on July 9.

While some draft analysts have wondered if his scoring ceiling is as high as other players picked after him, the Canucks believe in the 18-year-old right-shot center’s character, leadership, and already mature, well-rounded two-way game.

“He’s a great kid, leadership qualities, he skates well, he drives play hard, he goes to the inside,” director of amateur scouting Todd Harvey said. “He’s got the skill to put the puck in and make plays. … He’s a 200-foot player and a real, real good person.”

Projected NHL arrival: 2027-28

4. Aleksei Medvedev, G

How acquired: Selected with No. 47 pick in 2025 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: London (OHL): 34 GP; 22-8-2; 2.79 goals-against average, .912 save percentage, three shutouts

Medvedev was the fourth goalie selected in the 2025 NHL Draft, and the Canucks already have two recently drafted goalies ahead of him on their professional depth chart, but they also believe the athletic 17-year-old could quickly rise to the top of both lists.

Medvedev (6-3, 180) was 22-8-2 in 34 games as the youngest goalie in the OHL last season while backing up Austin Elliott for Memorial Cup champion London, but the movements of the Russian-born goalie led to loftier comparisons at development camp.

“A little bit like (Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei) Vasilevskiy in how he can grab his edges and push,” Canucks goaltending coach Marko Torenius said.

There’s still a long way to go in a position that can take longer to develop, but the Canucks, who signed Medvedev to a three-year contract on July 10, believe in the upside.

Projected NHL arrival: 2028-29

5. Elias Pettersson, D

How acquired: Selected with No. 80 pick in 2022 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Vancouver (NHL): 28 GP; 1-2-3; Abbotsford (AHL): 38 GP, 1-12-13

The 21-year-old exceeded expectations in his first full season in North America, impressing with his physical play during a late season callup to the Canucks. Projected as a shutdown defenseman, Pettersson (6-2, 185) adjusted quickly to a faster pace, higher intensity and smaller rinks, giving him a chance to play in the NHL again this season.

“He's fast-forwarded his development, and I think part of what allowed him to do that is character,” Allvin said.

Projected NHL arrival: This season

ANA@VAN: Pettersson records first career goal with a snapper from the slot

