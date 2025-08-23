San Jose Sharks fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff ranks the top five San Jose Sharks players for standard leagues and provides skater points and goalie wins projections for the 2025-26 season.
1. Macklin Celebrini, F
NHL.com point projection: 83
The 19-year-old center, who had 63 points (25 goals, 38 assists) in 70 games, was a finalist for the Calder Trophy as the top rookie in the NHL. Celebrini, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, became the third-youngest rookie in League history to lead his team in scoring. He led rookies in points per game (0.90) and shots on goal per game (3.37; 13th in NHL) and could blossom into a point-per-game contributor for a rebuilding Sharks team. He is considered a fringe top 30 overall fantasy player and is on top of NHL.com's rankings in keeper and dynasty leagues.