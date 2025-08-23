San Jose Sharks fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

2. Will Smith, F

NHL.com point projection: 56

Smith started his NHL career with four points (two goals, two assists) in his first 18 games but rebounded to become a reliable fantasy player last season. In 56 games from Nov. 25 through the end of the regular season, Smith ranked among the rookie leaders in goals (16; sixth), assists (25; fourth), points (41; fourth), power-play goals (four; tied for third) and power-play points (10; tied for fourth). He has the potential to eclipse the 25-goal mark in his second season given his elite shot and frequent exposure to Celebrini at even strength and on the power play. Smith is a top 100 forward in fantasy and among the top 15 of NHL.com's rankings in keeper and dynasty leagues.

3. William Eklund, F

NHL.com point projection: 56

Eklund led the Sharks in assists (41) and short-handed points (three) last season and had their second-most points (58) and power-play points (16) behind Celebrini (63 points; 22 power-play points). Eklund is an elite playmaker (led San Jose with 28 primary assists) with 60-point potential, making the young forward a fantasy breakout candidate this season.

4. Tyler Toffoli, F

NHL.com point projection: 53

Toffoli, who had 30 goals and 50 points for the fourth time in his NHL career, led the Sharks in goals (30) and even-strength goals (24; tied for 28th in League) and had their second-most shots on goal (236; tied for 31st in League) and even-strength points (39; tied with Eklund). Toffoli, who should stick in San Jose's top-six forwards this season, is a sleeper candidate behind his younger teammates and his high shot volume makes him a fringe top 100 forward in fantasy leagues.