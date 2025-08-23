San Jose Sharks fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

Celebrini, Smith among best dynasty league options; Toffoli offers category coverage

SJS 32 in 32 fantasy smith

© Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

By Troy Perlowitz
@Troy_Perl NHL.com Staff Writer

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff ranks the top five San Jose Sharks players for standard leagues and provides skater points and goalie wins projections for the 2025-26 season.

1. Macklin Celebrini, F

NHL.com point projection: 83

The 19-year-old center, who had 63 points (25 goals, 38 assists) in 70 games, was a finalist for the Calder Trophy as the top rookie in the NHL. Celebrini, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, became the third-youngest rookie in League history to lead his team in scoring. He led rookies in points per game (0.90) and shots on goal per game (3.37; 13th in NHL) and could blossom into a point-per-game contributor for a rebuilding Sharks team. He is considered a fringe top 30 overall fantasy player and is on top of NHL.com's rankings in keeper and dynasty leagues.

SJS@COL: Celebrini fires in a one-timer for PPG and Sharks second goal

2. Will Smith, F

NHL.com point projection: 56

Smith started his NHL career with four points (two goals, two assists) in his first 18 games but rebounded to become a reliable fantasy player last season. In 56 games from Nov. 25 through the end of the regular season, Smith ranked among the rookie leaders in goals (16; sixth), assists (25; fourth), points (41; fourth), power-play goals (four; tied for third) and power-play points (10; tied for fourth). He has the potential to eclipse the 25-goal mark in his second season given his elite shot and frequent exposure to Celebrini at even strength and on the power play. Smith is a top 100 forward in fantasy and among the top 15 of NHL.com's rankings in keeper and dynasty leagues.

3. William Eklund, F

NHL.com point projection: 56

Eklund led the Sharks in assists (41) and short-handed points (three) last season and had their second-most points (58) and power-play points (16) behind Celebrini (63 points; 22 power-play points). Eklund is an elite playmaker (led San Jose with 28 primary assists) with 60-point potential, making the young forward a fantasy breakout candidate this season.

4. Tyler Toffoli, F

NHL.com point projection: 53

Toffoli, who had 30 goals and 50 points for the fourth time in his NHL career, led the Sharks in goals (30) and even-strength goals (24; tied for 28th in League) and had their second-most shots on goal (236; tied for 31st in League) and even-strength points (39; tied with Eklund). Toffoli, who should stick in San Jose's top-six forwards this season, is a sleeper candidate behind his younger teammates and his high shot volume makes him a fringe top 100 forward in fantasy leagues.

SJS@CGY: Toffoli buries a rebound to break the ice

5. Michael Misa, F

NHL.com point projection: 40

Misa, the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, had 134 points (62 goals, 72 assists) in 65 games with Saginaw of the Ontario Hockey League last season. He has yet to sign his entry level contract, but Misa would have a prominent role as the second-line center behind Celebrini on a rebuilding Sharks team that added veterans Jeff Skinner and Adam Gaudette to their revamped forward group. Misa is a top-20 overall fantasy player in NHL.com's keeper leagues.

Other SJS players on preseason fantasy draft lists:

Rookies to watch: Yaroslav Askarov, G (win projection: 20); Sam Dickinson, D (point projection: 30)

Bounce-back candidate: Jeff Skinner, F (point projection: 40)

Deep sleeper: Dmitry Orlov, D (point projection: 40)

