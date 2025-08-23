Inside look at San Jose Sharks

NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the San Jose Sharks.

The San Jose Sharks have been patient. So have their fans.

Six seasons without the Stanley Cup Playoffs and finishes no higher than sixth in their division is long enough. General manager Mike Grier said publicly it's time to start pushing the rebuild forward.

How far it goes is among the storylines that will make them a fascinating tale in 2025-26.

"He did what he did and it's time for all of us to come together," said Tyler Toffoli, a 33-year-old forward entering his 14th NHL season. "Obviously everyone's doubting us, so I guess it is us against everybody.

“We have to just rely on ourselves and each other to make ourselves better, kind of shock everybody. We're not going into a season not trying to win."

An already fertile pipeline grew in abundance when center Michael Misa was chosen with the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft to join forwards Macklin Celebrini (No. 1, 2024), Will Smith (No. 4, 2023) and William Eklund (No. 7, 2021). The average age of who the Sharks can call their “Core Four” is 19.75. The thought of Misa joining them for opening night against the Vegas Golden Knights at SAP Center in San Jose on Oct. 9 is tantalizing after the 18-year-old's 134 points (62 goals, 72 assists) in 65 games with Saginaw led the Ontario Hockey League and were the most in one season since Patrick Kane had 145 for London in 2006-07.

"For me personally, you want them to take an extreme step forward and help the team because they're a huge part of it already," Toffoli said. "Definitely expecting big things from them. There's going to be a lot more pressure on them this year. Hopefully things go according to plan, and they have a great season."

The bar is high even after the Sharks were 20-50-12 and last in the NHL for a second straight season, starting 0-7-2 before giving Ryan Warsofsky his first win as an NHL head coach (5-4 in overtime at the Utah Hockey Club on Oct. 28, 2024). An eight-game skid (0-7-1) from Dec. 14-31 essentially finished them as playoff contenders.

"It doesn't happen overnight," Warsofsky said. "We've brought in some veterans to help these guys along, especially on our back end. And we'll talk about the elephant in the room, of we need to understand what it takes to win and making certain decisions with and without the puck in certain situations."