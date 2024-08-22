NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the Pittsburgh Penguins, according to NHL.com.
Top prospects for Pittsburgh Penguins
Yager, Pickering could make jump from WHL to NHL; Blomqvist developing future into No. 1 goalie option
1. Brayden Yager, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 14 pick in 2023 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Moose Jaw (WHL): 57 GP, 35-60-95
Yager has made solid strides each of his past three seasons with Moose Jaw; the 19-year-old improved from 59 points (34 goals, 25 assists) in 63 games in 2021-22 to 78 points (28 goals, 50 assists) in 67 games in 2022-23 to 95 points last season.
Pittsburgh could benefit from the offensive potential Yager (5-foot-11, 180 pounds) provides. The native of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan said he would like to push for a spot at training camp in September but still is looking to add size that could help him compete in the NHL.
"I would never want to limit a young player's ability to make the team," Penguins assistant general manager Jason Spezza said. "So he controls that in terms of how he shows up and how he plays. But we saw great growth as far as his ability to play tough matchups."
Projected NHL arrival: Next season
2. Joel Blomqvist, G
How acquired: Selected with No. 52 pick in 2020 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL): 45 GP, 25-12-6, 2.16 GAA, .921 SV%
Blomqvist could be the goalie of the future in Pittsburgh. The 22-year-old was third in the American Hockey League last season with a 2.16 goals-against average and fifth with a .921 save percentage, leading to questions surrounding the Penguins' current goalie situation.
Tristan Jarry, the primary starter, is entering the second season of a five-year contract, and Alex Nedeljkovic signed a two-year contract June 20 to remain the backup. So there remains a roadblock for Blomqvist to reach the NHL.
But if he continues to progress, Blomqvist (6-2, 183) could be in Pittsburgh soon.
"How does Joel play, can he assert himself at that level (in the AHL)?" general manager Kyle Dubas said. "And then we will have more information on how we want to go ahead with our goaltending."
Projected NHL arrival: This season
3. Owen Pickering, D
How acquired: Selected with No. 21 pick in 2022 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Swift Current (WHL): 59 GP, 7-39-46
Like Yager, Pickering is a recent first-round pick that has an established goal of making the NHL out of training camp. The 20-year-old should have a better shot than in his first two seasons after being drafted, when injuries kept him from participating in training camp.
If Pickering (6-3, 179) isn't in the NHL, he's expected to have a large role with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, where he didn't have a point in eight games in 2022-23.
"Obviously just trying to get stronger, more explosive," Pickering said. "I've put on some weight. Now it's just about maturing my game to the pro level."
Projected NHL arrival: Next season
4. Ville Koivunen, F
How acquired: Acquired in trade from the Carolina Hurricanes on March 7
2023-24 season: Karpat (Liiga): 59 GP, 22-34-56
Koivunen (5-foot-11, 161) was a primary piece of the return in the trade that sent forward Jake Guentzel to Carolina. He has high hockey sense that has made up for skating that has yet to fully develop.
The 21-year-old could have a significant role with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season as he continues to adapt to North America. After playing 12 games with Chicago of the American Hockey League in 2022-23, he spent last season playing in the top professional league in his native Finland.
"The rink closes on you a little quicker in the American League and the NHL (than in Finland)," Spezza said. "So we'll help him with that transition."
Projected NHL arrival: Next season
5. Vasily Ponomarev, F
How acquired: Acquired in trade from Carolina on March 7
2023-24 season: Carolina (NHL): 2 GP, 1-1-2; Chicago (AHL): 39 GP, 8-21-29; Tucson (AHL): 2 GP, 0-0-0; Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL): 4 GP, 1-0-1
Another part of the Guentzel return, Ponomarev had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes in his NHL debut on Jan. 5, a 6-2 win against the Washington Capitals. But a high ankle sprain sustained in late March with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton derailed what was a promising season for the 22-year-old.
Ponomarev (5-10, 180) has had limited offseason training because of the injury but could play for the Penguins this season.
"It's unfortunate because he came over, he was playing well and just got a bad injury that's going to take precise care to come back (from),” Dubas said.
Projected NHL arrival: This season