Top prospects for Pittsburgh Penguins

1. Brayden Yager, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 14 pick in 2023 NHL Draft

2023-24 season: Moose Jaw (WHL): 57 GP, 35-60-95

Yager has made solid strides each of his past three seasons with Moose Jaw; the 19-year-old improved from 59 points (34 goals, 25 assists) in 63 games in 2021-22 to 78 points (28 goals, 50 assists) in 67 games in 2022-23 to 95 points last season.

Pittsburgh could benefit from the offensive potential Yager (5-foot-11, 180 pounds) provides. The native of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan said he would like to push for a spot at training camp in September but still is looking to add size that could help him compete in the NHL.

"I would never want to limit a young player's ability to make the team," Penguins assistant general manager Jason Spezza said. "So he controls that in terms of how he shows up and how he plays. But we saw great growth as far as his ability to play tough matchups."

Projected NHL arrival: Next season