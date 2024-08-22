Inside look at Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins are trying to walk a tightrope this season.

There's a noticeable difference from the team that won the Stanley Cup in 2016 and 2017. But the Penguins also believe they are not far enough removed to turn away completely from what worked for 16 straight appearances in the Stanley Cup Playoffs from 2007-22.

"The on-ice direction of the franchise is, simply, we're not looking to simply squeak into the playoffs," general manager Kyle Dubas said. "It's to return the team to become a contender as soon as possible. Can we do that this season? Can we do that next season? It's hard to put a timeframe on it.

"But this is obviously not a strip it down to the studs situation here. The people in the [locker] room are too good for that. It's trying to use every method we can to acquire future assets that we can then bring into the organization, through the draft, or younger guys through free agency that we can bring in here, or via trade or via waivers, that can come in and support the core group that’s here."

Centers Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin remain part of that core, along with defenseman Kris Letang. Defenseman Erik Karlsson, set for his second season in Pittsburgh, now is considered part of it too.

Crosby turned 37 years old on Aug. 7 and has one season remaining on a 12-year, $104.4 million contract ($8.7 million average annual value) he signed July 1, 2012.

After the Penguins missed the playoffs for a second straight season, their captain said he couldn't pinpoint a set number of seasons he has remaining in the NHL. What Crosby wants while still in Pittsburgh is more concrete -- competing for a fourth championship with Malkin, 38; and Letang, 37; and a first with Karlsson, 34.

Crosby, who led the Penguins with 94 points (42 goals, 52 assists) in 82 games in his 19th NHL season, was encouraged when they finished 8-2-2 in their final 12 games last season and ended it three points behind the Washington Capitals for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

"I thought everyone really came together," Crosby said. "I've said it a number of times, every single guy contributed to us having a chance down the stretch. I think that that's something you can definitely build on, and hopefully that little momentum that we got we can take into next year."

And Pittsburgh won't look significantly different from that stretch run.

Forwards Reilly Smith, traded to the New York Rangers after one season with the Penguins, and Jeff Carter, who retired after 19 NHL seasons, are key departures. Defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph also won't return after signing a one-year contract with the St. Louis Blues.