3 questions facing Pittsburgh Penguins

1. Is there enough support for Sidney Crosby?

Crosby is entering the final season of a 12-year, $104.4 million contract ($8.7 million average annual value) at 37 years old and remains likely to sign a new contract to stay in Pittsburgh.

It's less certain if the Penguins can complement their captain and face of the franchise.

Crosby led Pittsburgh with 94 points (42 goals, 52 assists) in 82 games last season, ahead of fellow center Evgeni Malkin (67 points; 27 goals, 40 assists). Malkin, 38, has had a slight regression from his most dominant seasons but remains part of a productive center pair with Crosby that has led the Penguins to the Stanley Cup three times (2009, 2016, 2017) entering their 19th season as teammates.

But Crosby and Malkin aren’t the issue. Crosby (42), forward Bryan Rust (28), Malkin (27) and forward Jake Guentzel (22), who was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes on March 7 and now is with the Tampa Bay Lightning, scored 119 of Pittsburgh's 253 goals last season (47.0 percent).

If the Penguins are to return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs after missing the past two seasons, they can't be as reliant on Crosby and the other top forwards.

"When you miss by the margin that we have the last couple years, there are so many games that you look at plays and things you would want to re-do," Crosby said. "It's a fine line. Unfortunately we've been on the wrong side of that."