NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, three important questions facing the Pittsburgh Penguins.
3 questions facing Pittsburgh Penguins
Support around Crosby, fixing the power play among concerns
1. Is there enough support for Sidney Crosby?
Crosby is entering the final season of a 12-year, $104.4 million contract ($8.7 million average annual value) at 37 years old and remains likely to sign a new contract to stay in Pittsburgh.
It's less certain if the Penguins can complement their captain and face of the franchise.
Crosby led Pittsburgh with 94 points (42 goals, 52 assists) in 82 games last season, ahead of fellow center Evgeni Malkin (67 points; 27 goals, 40 assists). Malkin, 38, has had a slight regression from his most dominant seasons but remains part of a productive center pair with Crosby that has led the Penguins to the Stanley Cup three times (2009, 2016, 2017) entering their 19th season as teammates.
But Crosby and Malkin aren’t the issue. Crosby (42), forward Bryan Rust (28), Malkin (27) and forward Jake Guentzel (22), who was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes on March 7 and now is with the Tampa Bay Lightning, scored 119 of Pittsburgh's 253 goals last season (47.0 percent).
If the Penguins are to return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs after missing the past two seasons, they can't be as reliant on Crosby and the other top forwards.
"When you miss by the margin that we have the last couple years, there are so many games that you look at plays and things you would want to re-do," Crosby said. "It's a fine line. Unfortunately we've been on the wrong side of that."
2. Can Tristan Jarry solidify his place as a No. 1 goalie?
Jarry has performed well in eight seasons with Pittsburgh, replacing Matt Murray as the primary starter in 2020-21. He is 136-85-25 with a 2.70 goals-against average and .912 save percentage.
He tied for the NHL lead last season with six shutouts, but was 19-25-5 with a 2.91 GAA and .903 save percentage, each his worst in an NHL season with more than two games played. And Alex Nedeljkovic started the final 13 games of last season with Jarry healthy.
Jarry is going into the second season of a five-year, $26.875 million contract ($5.375 million AAV) he signed July 1, 2023.
With Nedeljkovic returning and goalie prospect Joel Blomqvist emerging in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League, this could be a pivotal season for Jarry to cement his spot.
"I think just trying to find another level," Jarry said. "Trying to be more consistent."
3. Can the power play be fixed?
Pittsburgh was 30th in the NHL on the power play at 15.3 percent last season. That's with a top unit that featured Crosby, Malkin, Rust and defenseman Erik Karlsson. Guentzel also was part of that group before being traded. Defenseman Kris Letang was used with, and in place of, Karlsson.
Assistant coach Todd Reirden, who oversaw the power play, was fired May 3. David Quinn was hired June 12 to replace Reirden and will oversee the defense and power play. Quinn had spent the previous two seasons as coach of the San Jose Sharks, who were tied for 20th on the power play last season at 20.2 percent.