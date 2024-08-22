Pittsburgh Penguins fantasy projections for 2024-25

5. Bryan Rust, F

NHL.com point projection: 60

Rust was second on Pittsburgh last season with 28 goals in 62 games, and averaged the second-most goals per game (0.45). Rust was tied for the third on the Penguins with 56 points despite missing 20 games. He should be looked at around the No. 175-mark in fantasy drafts, and given his goal-scoring ability, he has the potential to be a draft steal.

---

Other PIT players on preseason draft lists:

Sleeper candidate: Michael Bunting, F (point projection: 53)