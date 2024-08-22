As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff has ranked the top 5 players on the Pittsburgh Penguins and identified other preseason draft targets with point and win projections for the 2024-25 season.
Pittsburgh Penguins fantasy projections for 2024-25
Crosby remains first-round fixture, Rust with potential to be draft steal
1. Sidney Crosby, F
NHL.com point projection: 97
Crosby was seventh in the NHL in even-strength points last season with 71 in 82 games, and was tied for the 12th in points overall (94). He has hit the 90-point mark in back-to-back seasons and consistently has elite production potential. Crosby should be considered a top-10 overall option in fantasy drafts.
2. Evgeni Malkin, F
NHL.com point projection: 70
Malkin had 67 points (27 goals, 40 assists) in 82 games last season but in each of the two seasons prior averaged more than 1.00 points per game. Malkin was second on the Penguins in power-play points (18) and in even-strength points (49). He still has 30-goal potential and should be viewed as a top-75 forward in fantasy and a fringe top-100 player overall.
3. Kris Letang, D
NHL.com point projection: 55
Letang was 18th among NHL defensemen last season with 51 points (10 goals, 41 assists) in 82 games. He had an NHL career-high 68 points (10 goals, 58 assists) in 78 games with Pittsburgh in 2021-22. Letang should be considered a fringe top 30 defenseman option in fantasy.
4. Erik Karlsson, D
NHL.com point projection: 55
Karlsson tied for the third for the Penguins last season with 56 points (11 goals, 45 assists) in 82 games. He has valuable lineup placement with a spot on their top power play. Karlsson has a notable ceiling, reaching 101 points (25 goals, 76 assists) in 82 games with the San Jose Sharks in 2022-23. Along with Letang, Karlsson also should be considered a fringe top-30 defenseman option in fantasy.
5. Bryan Rust, F
NHL.com point projection: 60
Rust was second on Pittsburgh last season with 28 goals in 62 games, and averaged the second-most goals per game (0.45). Rust was tied for the third on the Penguins with 56 points despite missing 20 games. He should be looked at around the No. 175-mark in fantasy drafts, and given his goal-scoring ability, he has the potential to be a draft steal.
Other PIT players on preseason draft lists:
Sleeper candidate: Michael Bunting, F (point projection: 53)