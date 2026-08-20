Ottawa Senators fantasy projections for 2026-27

1. Tim Stutzle, F

NHL.com fantasy rank: 50

Stutzle had 83 points (34 goals, 49 assists) in 80 games last season, the second time in his six NHL seasons that he had at least 30 goals and 80 points in a season (2022-23). Stutzle, who is tied for 11th in the NHL in power-play points (62) over the past two seasons combined, has had at least 70 points in four straight seasons, at least 20 goals in four of his past five seasons, at least 190 shots on goal in three of his past four seasons, and at least 100 hits in five consecutive seasons. The 24-year-old is one of two players to have at least 125 goals (137), 350 points (380), 550 hits (595) and 200 blocked shots (231) since 2021-22 (other: J.T. Miller). Stutzle is a fringe top 50 overall player in NHL.com's fantasy rankings, due to his upside and category coverage.

NHL.com point projection: 86