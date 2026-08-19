As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, we will identify key NHL EDGE stats for each team to preview the 2026-27 season. Today, we look at three advanced metrics trends surrounding the New York Rangers:
NHL EDGE stats 2026-27 season outlook for New York Rangers
Dorofeyev’s shot metrics, offensive zone time, Shesterkin’s efficiency among highlights
© Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images
1. Dorofeyev’s shot metrics
The addition of wing Pavel Dorofeyev, who was acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights on June 26, gives the Rangers an elite, young goal-scorer and advanced stats juggernaut. The 25-year-old is one of 12 players in the League to score at least 35 goals in each of the past two seasons. The Rangers, meanwhile, have not had a player with consecutive 35-goal seasons before their 26th birthday since Adam Graves (1992-93, 1993-94).
Last season with the Golden Knights, Dorofeyev ranked in the 90th percentile or higher among forwards in the following shots-by-location categories:
• High-danger shots on goal (82; 95th percentile)
• High-danger goals (15; 90th percentile)
• Mid-range shots on goal (77; 93rd percentile)
• Mid-range goals (10; 93rd percentile)
• Long-range shots on goal (23; 93rd percentile)
Dorofeyev was also a standout in hardest shot (93.33 mph; 93rd percentile among forwards), and the Rangers already had two of the position’s leaders in that category last season: J.T. Miller (102.58 mph; second in NHL among forwards) and Mika Zibanejad (96.39 mph; 98th percentile). Dorofeyev then ranked second in the NHL during the Stanley Cup Playoffs in goals (12) behind Brett Howden (14) to help Vegas reach the Stanley Cup Final and also finished tied with Howden for the most high-danger goals in the postseason (eight). Whether the Rangers — who have missed the playoffs in consecutive seasons — continue to retool on the fly or eventually rebuild, Dorofeyev could be a cornerstone for the franchise after signing a seven-year, $77 million contract and build chemistry with Zibanejad or J.T. Miller on either of the first two lines in the short term.
2. Shesterkin’s efficiency
Although Rangers starter Igor Shesterkin missed some time because of injury, he still started more than 50 games (51) for the fifth straight season and had strong advanced analytics. Among goalies who played at least 40 games last season, Shesterkin ranked fifth in high-danger save percentage (.843) and was tied for sixth in mid-range save percentage (.906). He also ranked eighth among all goalies in mid-range saves (405).
Shesterkin was also one of the most efficient goalies at 5-on-5; he was tied for third in 5-on-5 save percentage (.926) and right behind the League leaders (Scott Wedgewood, Dan Vladar each had .927). The only goalie with a better save percentage in 5-on-5 close situations (.932; when game is tied in first or second period or within one goal in third) was Logan Thompson (.938).
The Carolina Hurricanes won the Stanley Cup and Thompson’s Washington Capitals are arguably the most-improved team in the NHL after adding forwards Alex Tuch and Jordan Kyrou, but Shesterkin could still keep the Rangers in the mix for third place in the Metropolitan Division or an Eastern Conference wild card. Shesterkin, who won the Vezina Trophy as the League’s top goalie in 2021-22, could be a contender for that award again -- or even a dark horse for the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP -- given his career efficiency and importance to his team; he’s tied with Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning for the best save percentage among active goalies (.917 each).
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3. Offensive zone time percentage
The Rangers have been in the bottom half of the NHL in 5-on-5 shot attempts percentage since 2021-22 (48.9; tied for 22nd over span) but are coming off an encouraging season in terms of offensive zone time percentage in Mike Sullivan’s first season as their coach. New York was tied for eighth in offensive zone time percentage at all strengths (41.6) and finished second in power-play offensive zone time percentage (61.3) — even after trading top forward Artemi Panarin to the Los Angeles Kings on Feb. 4.
The Rangers ranked fifth in power-play percentage last season (24.7) and were led by defenseman Adam Fox in their offensive zone time prowess. Fox, despite being limited to 55 games because of injury, ranked second among NHL defensemen in offensive zone time percentage (48.0; behind Shayne Gostisbehere's 49.6) and was tied for eighth in the entire League in that category.
Fox led NHL defensemen in power-play offensive zone time percentage (64.2) last season, and forward Mika Zibanejad also ranked highly at his position in that category (62.5; 91st percentile). The addition of Dorofeyev is even more significant considering he thrived in offensive zone time percentage at all strengths (47.1; 97th percentile) and on the power play (65.4; fourth in NHL). If the Rangers’ top players stay healthy and they get breakout performances from young forward Alexis Lafreniere (No. 1 pick in 2020 NHL Draft) and/or Gabe Perreault, they could significantly improve their even-strength scoring and quickly rejoin contention.