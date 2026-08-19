NHL EDGE stats 2026-27 season outlook for New York Rangers

1. Dorofeyev’s shot metrics

The addition of wing Pavel Dorofeyev, who was acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights on June 26, gives the Rangers an elite, young goal-scorer and advanced stats juggernaut. The 25-year-old is one of 12 players in the League to score at least 35 goals in each of the past two seasons. The Rangers, meanwhile, have not had a player with consecutive 35-goal seasons before their 26th birthday since Adam Graves (1992-93, 1993-94).

Last season with the Golden Knights, Dorofeyev ranked in the 90th percentile or higher among forwards in the following shots-by-location categories:

• High-danger shots on goal (82; 95th percentile)

• High-danger goals (15; 90th percentile)

• Mid-range shots on goal (77; 93rd percentile)

• Mid-range goals (10; 93rd percentile)

• Long-range shots on goal (23; 93rd percentile)

Dorofeyev was also a standout in hardest shot (93.33 mph; 93rd percentile among forwards), and the Rangers already had two of the position’s leaders in that category last season: J.T. Miller (102.58 mph; second in NHL among forwards) and Mika Zibanejad (96.39 mph; 98th percentile). Dorofeyev then ranked second in the NHL during the Stanley Cup Playoffs in goals (12) behind Brett Howden (14) to help Vegas reach the Stanley Cup Final and also finished tied with Howden for the most high-danger goals in the postseason (eight). Whether the Rangers — who have missed the playoffs in consecutive seasons — continue to retool on the fly or eventually rebuild, Dorofeyev could be a cornerstone for the franchise after signing a seven-year, $77 million contract and build chemistry with Zibanejad or J.T. Miller on either of the first two lines in the short term.