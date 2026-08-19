3 questions facing New York Rangers

1. Will they have more success at Madison Square Garden?

The Rangers struggled at home from start to finish last season, the biggest reason they finished last in the Eastern Conference.

New York set a team record for futility at home by losing its first seven games (0-6-1) and being shut out five times despite coach Mike Sullivan saying his team was playing some of its best hockey. The Rangers were 6-15-4 there by late February and finished 14-20-7.

Sullivan said the coaching staff looked hard at the struggles on home ice and concluded the lack of scoring early led to pressure, which, unintended as it was, doubled down on the problem. The Rangers finished averaging 2.54 goals per game in 41 home games.

New York plays 10 of its first 17 games at home this season.

"I believe that if we focus on the task at hand, stay in the moment, we don't get overwhelmed by circumstances, don't dwell on the past and we try to get better every day, put our best game on the ice, that the results will take care of themselves," Sullivan said.