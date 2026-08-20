NHL EDGE stats 2026-27 season outlook for Ottawa Senators 

1. Offensive zone time percentage

The Senators ranked second in the NHL in offensive zone time percentage (43.4) last season after ranking seventh in that category (41.8) in 2024-25. Drake Batherson, who ranked in the 98th percentile among forwards in offensive zone starts percentage (46.0) last season, finished fifth in the NHL in offensive zone time percentage (48.3; fourth among forwards) and Dylan Cozens was tied for eighth (48.0) in that category.

Forward Tim Stutzle also ranked highly at his position in both offensive zone time percentage (46.5; 95th percentile) and offensive zone starts percentage (48.0; 99th percentile) last season. William Eklund, who could play on the top line with Stutzle after the Senators acquired him from the San Jose Sharks in the offseason, ranked in the 93rd percentile among forwards in offensive zone time percentage (45.9) last season.

The Senators had two defensemen in the top 10 at their position in offensive zone time percentage last season, including Jordan Spence (47.6; tied for third) and Thomas Chabot (47.0; sixth). Jake Sanderson also ranked highly among defensemen in that category (44.8; 90th percentile).

Ottawa also ranked among the League leaders in offensive zone time percentage at even strength (43.0; second), on the power play (60.6; tied for fourth) and penalty kill (29.0; third) last season. Chabot finished seventh among defensemen in offensive zone time percentage on the power play (61.7) and Michael Amadio ranked seventh among forwards in offensive zone time percentage on the penalty kill (37.0).