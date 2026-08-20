As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, we will identify key NHL EDGE stats for each team to preview the 2026-27 season. Today, we look at three advanced metrics trends surrounding the Ottawa Senators:
NHL EDGE stats 2026-27 season outlook for Ottawa Senators
Cozens, Batherson offensive zone time percentage among highlights
© Jason Mowry/Getty Images
1. Offensive zone time percentage
The Senators ranked second in the NHL in offensive zone time percentage (43.4) last season after ranking seventh in that category (41.8) in 2024-25. Drake Batherson, who ranked in the 98th percentile among forwards in offensive zone starts percentage (46.0) last season, finished fifth in the NHL in offensive zone time percentage (48.3; fourth among forwards) and Dylan Cozens was tied for eighth (48.0) in that category.
Forward Tim Stutzle also ranked highly at his position in both offensive zone time percentage (46.5; 95th percentile) and offensive zone starts percentage (48.0; 99th percentile) last season. William Eklund, who could play on the top line with Stutzle after the Senators acquired him from the San Jose Sharks in the offseason, ranked in the 93rd percentile among forwards in offensive zone time percentage (45.9) last season.
The Senators had two defensemen in the top 10 at their position in offensive zone time percentage last season, including Jordan Spence (47.6; tied for third) and Thomas Chabot (47.0; sixth). Jake Sanderson also ranked highly among defensemen in that category (44.8; 90th percentile).
Ottawa also ranked among the League leaders in offensive zone time percentage at even strength (43.0; second), on the power play (60.6; tied for fourth) and penalty kill (29.0; third) last season. Chabot finished seventh among defensemen in offensive zone time percentage on the power play (61.7) and Michael Amadio ranked seventh among forwards in offensive zone time percentage on the penalty kill (37.0).
2. High-danger prowess
Ottawa ranked fifth in the NHL in both high-danger shots on goal (715) and high-danger goals (143) last season and finished high in mid-range shots on goal (699; seventh) and long-range goals (21; tied for eighth). Batherson was tied for fifth in the NHL in high-danger goals (24) last season and ranked among the forward leaders in high-danger shots on goal (70; 91st percentile), mid-range goals (seven; 84th percentile) and mid-range shots on goal (49; 82nd percentile). Meanwhile, Stutzle ranked among the leaders at forward in high-danger goals (20; 97th percentile), high-danger shots on goal (81; 95th percentile), mid-range goals (11; 94th percentile) and mid-range shots on goal (68; 90th percentile) last season.
Cozens finished high among forwards in mid-range goals (15; tied for 10th), mid-range shots on goal (86; 96th percentile), high-danger shots on goal (83; 96th percentile) and long-range goals (two; 93rd percentile) last season. Fabian Zetterlund, who could be in for a larger role this season, was tied for third among forwards in long-range goals (four) and ranked in the 95th percentile at his position in hardest shot (94.30 mph) last season. Shane Pinto, who had NHL career highs in points (46) and goals (23) last season, ranked in the 80th percentile or higher among forwards in mid-range goals (seven; 84th percentile), high-danger goals (12; 81st percentile), long-range shots on goal (19; 89th percentile), mid-range shots on goal (55; 86th percentile) and high-danger shots on goal (59; 83rd percentile).
Sanderson, who ranked in the 96th percentile at his position in hardest shot (99.72 mph) and 91st percentile in average shot speed (72.28) last season, was tied for third among defensemen in high-danger goals (five). Sanderson also ranked among the defenseman leaders in long-range goals (five; 96th percentile), mid-range goals (four; 88th percentile), high-danger shots on goal (12; 93rd percentile), mid-range shots on goal (33; 92nd percentile) and long-range shots on goal (74; 91st percentile). Defenseman Tyler Kleven, who had the hardest shot attempt (103.51) in the NHL last season, ranked in the 83rd percentile at his position in high-danger goals (two).
3. Stutzle, Sanderson's elite skating
The Senators ranked ninth in the NHL in 20-plus mph speed bursts (1,953) and were fifth in 22-plus mph bursts (126) last season. They were led by Stutzle, who finished fifth in the NHL in 20-plus mph bursts (364) and third in 22-plus mph bursts (46). Stutzle, who ranked sixth among forwards in total miles skated on the power play (43.05) last season, also ranked highly at his position in max skating speed (23.54 mph; 96th percentile). He has finished in the 90th percentile or higher among forwards in max skating speed and 20-plus mph speed bursts in four straight seasons.
Sanderson, who led all defensemen and was fifth in the NHL in max skating speed (24.37 mph) last season, ranked second among defensemen in 22-plus mph speed bursts (31) and was third at his position in 20-plus mph bursts (204). Sanderson has ranked in the 95th percentile or higher among defensemen in max skating speed, 20-plus mph speed bursts and 22-plus mph bursts in all four of his NHL seasons.
Stutzle and Sanderson, who are each 24 years old, have been two of the NHL's best in terms of advanced skating metrics since they entered the League.
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